Effects of age-related hearing loss on risk of falls and gait pattern

Few people are lucky enough to have perfect hearing well into old age and not be affected by age-related hearing loss (presbycusis). It is assumed that the hearing threshold – the volume required for hearing – increases by around 1 dB every year from the age of 60.

Around 20% of people aged 60-69 in Germany are affected by hearing disorders, more than 40% of those aged 70-79 and more than 70% of those over 80 have hearing problems (von Gablenz et al. 2015).

The most obvious effect of a hearing impairment is difficulty communicating with other people or watching television. Less well known are the indirect consequences of age-related hearing loss, eg depression, sleep disorders, higher probability of developing dementia or suffering a fall.

Hearing loss can alter gait and increase the risk of falling

Connections between age-related hearing loss and physical mobility, gait pattern and risk of falls have only recently been examined in medical research. The reasons for the discovered connections are still largely unknown and the subject of further research (Campos et al. 2018).

What we know so far – the facts

Older people with moderate to severe hearing loss (compared to those with normal hearing) have a lower walking speed, less endurance when walking and more problems with balance. Even slight hearing loss can reduce walking speed. Older people who are hard of hearing are more than twice as likely to fall (Jiam et al., 2016).

Age-related hearing loss and risk of falling: what is suspected – possible causes

A first possible reason for the observed correlations could be that the organ of hearing and the organ of balance in the inner ear are in close proximity and are connected to one another via nerves. It is now also known that the balance organ – like hearing and all other organs – is subject to a natural aging process (Zalewski, 2015). However, how this process works in detail is only partially known (Azevedo, 2022). On the other hand, there is evidence that hearing and balance disorders can occur independently (Lin & Ferrucci, 2012). In this respect, it makes sense to consider other causes of the connection between age-related hearing loss and gait insecurity.

A second cause could be the limited working memory of the human brain. One possible explanation is that the processing of acoustic information requires a high level of concentration for people who are hard of hearing, which puts a lot of strain on the brain. As a result, less brain capacity is available to control posture and movements (Koh et al., 2015; Wollesen et al., 2018).

A third approach assumes that the human body needs the noises it makes when walking or running as acoustic feedback in order to control its posture and the sequence of movements. When presbyopia dries up this source of information, postural and walking problems could follow and increase the risk of falls. This acoustic feedback could even become particularly important in old age in order to compensate for age-related functional losses in the vestibular system.

The results of a current study provide initial evidence for this hypothesis: the more pronounced the hearing impairment of the subjects, the more uneven their steps were. This was measured by fluctuations in the time during which both feet are in contact with the ground at the same time when walking (double support time).

The authors conclude that acoustic feedback could be important for the coordination of both legs during locomotion (cf. Szeto et al. 2021).

It can currently be stated that up to now there are only assumptions and initial indications as to why hearing loss due to presbyopia and gait disorders often occur at the same time. It is possible that future research will find not just one, but several causes. The complexity of the relationships that has become clear so far speaks in favor of an interaction of several causes.

What you can do to avoid falls – recommendations for old people, relatives, doctors and nursing staff

Although research into the relationship between presbycusis and fall risk is still ongoing, the available data and knowledge can already be used practically for fall prevention.

– Even if you have mild hearing impairments, you should (have someone) check whether there are also balance disorders. Conversely, balance disorders should always be taken as an indication of possible hearing disorders.

– Decelerations in walking speed and/or shortening of stride length may also indicate hearing loss.

– In any fall event, hearing loss should be considered as a possible cause of the fall.

It has not yet been clarified whether hearing aids can reduce gait insecurity and prevent falls. The idea is obvious, but available studies cannot yet prove it. The reasons for this include, among other things, too small samples and unrealistic test arrangements. Valid investigations with old hearing aid users require, among other things, a long-term test facility, realistic test conditions (no laboratory) and careful recruitment of the subjects, which is very time-consuming and costly.

Age-related hearing loss and risk of falls: waiting for pharmaceutical research or dancing?

In view of the growing number of elderly people worldwide with a corresponding risk of falling, it is to be hoped that in the future there will be medication that can slow down or compensate for the aging process of the vestibular system (cf. Azevedo, 2022).

Until then, just the hint will help aging people to train their sense of balance. Recommendation #1 is dancing. Dancing trains balance and coordination skills in an ideal and fun way. And by the way, it should also prevent dementia.

