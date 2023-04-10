Nature walks instead of medication or to prevent disease. The ‘natural prescriptions’, as defined as those that do not involve the intake of medicines – or not only – and which instead they force the patient to stay more in contact with the greenery, are increasingly widespread. It will be because their potential was found to be threefold: it pushes people to spend more time outdoors, lightens the burden on conventional health care and effectively reduces anxiety, stress, depression and insomnia. Numerous studies, in fact, indicate that contact with nature is associated with good social, mental and physical health, and that in addition walking in greenery reduces heart risks and the onset of neurodegenerative diseases in the elderly. This was also noticed in Australia, where a group of academics examined 92 existing studies on the subject developed in different countries, and in which the participants involved spent time interacting with nature – a fifth of all the researches evaluated took place in South Korea, 17% in the USA and 11% in Japan.

This practice usually involves a doctor or social professional (such as a wellness counselor). These prescribe those who turn to them to treat certain pathologies to spend a certain period of time a week in a natural environment, such as a park.

The analysis showed that natural prescriptions are mainly indicated for reduction of blood pressure and for the improvement of anxiety symptoms and depression. The most frequently recommended activities were nature walks (46%), farming or gardening (29%) and mindfulness exercises (29%). The most recommended environments were instead forests and nature reserves (35% of the prescriptions), parks (28%) and community or home gardens (16%).

Thomas Astell-Burt, Australian health expert and co-director of research, underlined how much outdoor physical activity improves many aspects of our lives. “Go out for a walk in a green space – it boosts physical health, helps improve your mental health, reduces loneliness, improves sleep and can even help lower blood pressure.” Results, by the way, interconnected with each other.

However, in order for these discoveries to become part of the national health system of each country, «more randomized controlled trials are needed, so that it may be revealed once and for all how effective and convenient natural prescriptions can be over an extended period of time, as well as what types of natural prescriptions work for whom.” A step forward in this direction has been taken in Australia, a country where it does not happen so often that a doctor invites a patient for a walk in the greenery. Here the ‘Medical Research Future Fund’ has made one and a half million dollars available to carry out further studies that test the effectiveness of natural prescriptions on Australians over the age of 45 – although a previous study on almost 50,000 citizens had already discovered that urban areas with at least 30% green space or tree cover brought major benefits to the health of the inhabitants, reducing the likelihood of suffering from diabetes or of psychological disorders.

Anu Turunen, a researcher at the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare, also realized the benefits of greenery after analyzing the responses of 16,000 residents of Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa. By gathering information on how city dwellers experience spaces – with and without greenery – on the use of psychotropic drugs, medicines for hypertension and asthma, and on the time spent doing physical activity outdoors, it emerged that frequenting areas plant trees at least 3-4 times a week results in a 33% reduction in the probability of using psychiatric drugs, 36% more likely to use high blood pressure medications and 26% more likely to use asthma medications.

[di Gloria Ferrari]