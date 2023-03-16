Sky Marketing Limited

In Germany, the Medicines Ordinance regulates which medicines require a doctor’s prescription. With a few exceptions, these drugs may only be sold through pharmacies.

A committee decides twice a year Federal Institute for Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products about the prescription of certain medicines.

Unlike in Great Britain and Poland, according to the decision of this body on January 25, 2022, it is still not possible Viagra without a prescription buy because this drug with the active ingredient sildenafil (although it is usually well tolerated) has a whole range of effects and side effects and in some cases can cause headaches, skin rashes and blurred vision, for example.

Other drugs from the group of PDE-5 inhibitors (such as Cialis with the active ingredient tadalafil and Levitra with the active ingredient vardenafil), whose effect is based on the same principle, can only be obtained with a valid prescription: these preparations inhibit the action of the enzyme phosphodiesterase -5, which relaxes the vascular muscles and allows more blood to flow into the cavernous bodies of the penis. For the majority of users, this makes it possible to get a sufficient erection again.

It would be a mistake to bypass the prescription requirement for these drugs and get them from a dubious source because you risk getting counterfeit drugs and yourself too punishable might.

Other treatment options for erectile dysfunction include injections of alprostadil or papaverine directly into the penis, mechanical devices such as penis pumps, herbal remedies such as ginseng, or surgery to insert an implant.

Thus, men with erectile dysfunction today have a good chance of effective treatment of the organic causes of this condition.

