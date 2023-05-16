Presence of Listeria, do not eat this product: you must return it

Where the presence of Listeria is confirmed by the relevant authorities, consumers are required to check what they have recently purchased.

Beware of Listeria that characterizes a particular product. The bacterium that causes Listeriosis – which is one of the main known contaminations in the food sector – was found inside a specific food item.

The presence of Listeria has meant that the Ministry of Health is personally activated with its representatives. Whose task is to monitor commercial traffic involving Italy to track down any products that may present of inconsistencies compared to what are the rules in force on food safety.

There was unfortunately positive feedback regarding the presence of Listeria in the product which was indicated in the ministerial press release. This thing therefore makes it necessary to respect the practice that this situation requires.

This means that consumers who have bought this item must avoid consuming it and take it back to the supermarket or reference point of sale.

Presence of Listeria, how to recognize the product

The circular of the Ministry of Health contains many salient data that can help consumers recognize the goods marked by the presence of Listeria.

There are name, brand, lot involved, manufacturer and much more. We have the Sweet local salami with the brand name stamped on the packaging with Mari. And whose producer is Mariga Giuseppe & C. sas.

This is also the same indication that is found in the entry of the identifier of the social OSA necessary for placing it on the market. The only batch affected by the confirmed Listeria contamination is the 41/2023.

There is no date regarding the date of minimum conservation or expiry date indicated, while we know that each unit reaches a weight of 800 grams, as an approximate value.

The identification mark of the plant is indicated in the initials IT805L CE. The producer Mariga Giuseppe & C. sas. is based in Monticello Conte Otto, a Venetian town located in the province of Vicenza.

What should consumers involved in this affair do? Just return the product that is part of the indicated lot. You can take it back to the reference point of sale even without the receipt, to get a refund or to be able to take advantage of a replacement.