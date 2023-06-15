present Carlo Conti, Marco Masini, Leonardo Pieraccioni

Many historical friends, several Fiorentina fans, the mayors of Prato and Florence. The funeral of the actor and director Francesco Nuti, who died at the age of 68 on 12 June, is taking place in Florence, in the basilica of San Miniato a Monte. Celebrate them Father Bernardo Gianni.

In the basilica, on the hill overlooking Florence, there are historical friends such as Carlo Conti, Leonardo Pieraccioni, Sandro and Giovanni Veronesi, Giorgio Panariello, Marco Masini, Gianfranco Monti, Valeria Solarino, Nicola Pecci. Among those present also Matteo Biffoni, the mayor of Prato, the city of Nuti and Dario Nardella, mayor of Florence where he was born.

Several Fiorentina fans, a team of which the actor and director was a fan, also gave their last farewell: a scarf from the Fiesole curve was placed next to the coffin, next to a hat.

The homily

during the homily father Bernardo, abbot of the basilica of San Miniato, also quoted phrases from the actor and director’s films, including the one from Madonna what a silence is tonight “Either you win the Totocalcio, or you move the church, or you go to Peru”. But, added Father Bernardo “today the bells are dancing and no effort is needed”. He also repeated the words of Sara per te, the song presented by Nuti in Sanremo in 1988. «It is very important to live this liturgy not as a funeral. It is a gesture of mystery and it is important to close your eyes, unleash the imagination of our heartsi – said the abbot -. I’ve been watching YouTube for 12 hours to say something decent. Geneva and Annamaria know that I have no cinematographic expertise to be able to do justice to his art. I speak from the heart in my hand. Francesco’s flight is rendered perfectly clear and transparent, without any opacity”.

Father Bernardo, recalling Nuti’s bond with Prato and Florence, also recounted that he found himself in Prato, his city, in the midst of filming Madonna what a silence it is tonight coming out of school.