Presentation conference of the XXII edition of National Relief Day, which is celebrated on May 28th

The 22nd National Day of Relief was presented today by the Gigi Ghirotti National Foundation, born in 2001 to promote the culture of relief from physical and moral suffering in favor of those called to face the “long journey into the tunnel of illness”. This year the Day is celebrated on May 28th.

“The Constitution protects health as a fundamental right: strengthening palliative care – said Minister Orazio Schillaci, who spoke at the Conference – means guaranteeing this right to individuals and families when they are truly at their most fragile.”

“The commitment is to implement and further strengthen palliative care and pain therapy services, in a perspective of integration and complementarity with active therapies. A need that the pandemic has made even more urgent by demonstrating the need to strengthen territorial assistance and proximity also for those in need of palliative care and pain therapy.”

“With Law 38 of 2010, Italy was among the first nations in Europe to adopt an innovative law to guarantee qualified assistance and to humanize care in the palliative and pain therapy fields. to the protection of health it looks at the whole person, with a universalistic and egalitarian approach.”

“More than 10 years after the law, much has been done for the implementation of palliative care and pain therapy networks for adults and in the pediatric field, but it is necessary to continue to work to ensure fair and uniform access to care throughout the territory This means consolidating home palliative care and residential palliative care; guaranteeing palliative care in hospitals; consolidating and developing the specialist centers of the hospital Pain Therapy network for prevention, early identification, diagnosis and treatment of painful syndromes and for the diagnosis of pain-disease; implement the coordination of the local and regional networks envisaged by Law 38. Objectives that see us all committed.”

“The purpose of building a “medicine with a human face”, quoting Gigi Ghirotti, is the beacon that must guide our actions and initiatives, in the awareness that it is in the sense of care, especially towards the most vulnerable people, that we recognize the value of a nation.”

