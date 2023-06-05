Presented the World Taekwondo Grand Prix. At the Foro Italico at the weekend the appointment with the top world leaders and the competitions for the very young. Cozzoli: “Basic and high-level sports come together in an event that represents our mission”

The 2023 edition of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix, scheduled at the Foro Italico from Friday 9 until Sunday 11 June, was presented this Monday morning in the “Giulio Cesare” hall in the Campidoglio.

The fourth edition of the event was inaugurated by the President and CEO of Sport e Salute SpA, Vito Cozzoli, the Sport Councilor of Rome, Alessandro Onorato and the President of FederTaekwondo, Angelo Cito, together with the new champion of the World Simone Alessio and Maristella Smiraglia, former bronze medalist at the Rome Grand Prix last year.

“The Foro Italico is increasingly the home of Italian sport – said Vito Cozzoli -. We at Sport e Salute are ready to welcome taekwondo in a Pietrangeli stadium which, with the roof, is transformed into an astonishing palaindoor. This federation – added the number one of Sport and Health – it is a winning reality, which brings results from every point of view. From an organizational point of view, this event represents excellence, also thanks to the combination with the Foro Italico. On the sporting level, the results are there for all to see but above all the choice of President Angelo Cito to hold, in conjunction with the Grand Prix, the tournaments involving the youngest and the regional teams is highly appreciable. Basic and high-level sports thus come together in a sports festival, but also of life and sporting practice which is the mission that Sport and Health sets itself when it organizes events”.

“The union between the Federation, Sport and Health and Rome Capital proves to be of the highest level and events like these are fundamental for the city – on the other hand, declared the Capitoline councilor for sport, Alessandro Onorato -. The Taekwondo Grand Prix enters to all intents and purposes among the great events that Rome hosts. The appendix which will take place on Thursday 8 in Piazza di Spagna with the exhibition-show of the Demo Team that we have already involved in the New Year’s concert at the Circus Maximus – added Honorato – then it will be the icing on the cake. Rome does not live on Colesseo alone and for this reason we are investing a lot in this type of event because doing it in Rome means giving it a unique setting, further enriching our city, leading the capital to achieve very important results from the point of view of tourism”.

The President of the Italian Taekwondo Federation, Angelo Cito, thanked Sport and Health and Roma Capitale “for supporting a unique event in the world. The greatest pride is seeing in the gaze of foreign athletes, when we meet them abroad, the desire to enter the top 32 in the world in the rankings of each single category, in order to participate in the Rome Grand Prix.Since the first edition we have also chosen to give a social dimension, involving many families and children with the Kim&Liù Tournament reserved for very young athletes and the numerous shows that will frame it. concluded Cito – there is a tendency to favor some disciplines to the detriment of others, even if I remember that our athletes are more popular abroad than in Italy”.

The athletes themselves were the final protagonists of the press conference. “The home fans charge me in an unimaginable way – revealed Simone Alessio who triumphed at Pietrangeli last year and who a few days ago became world champion in Baku in the -80 kg category -. The Grand Prix of Rome, which I won last year, is unique to me. Then having the support of the very young is essential: as soon as you make eye contact with a child you remember why you started and why you make so many sacrifices. You compete for them and I hope to give them emotions”. Maristella Smiraglia, last year’s bronze in the +67 kg, instead underlined the importance of the Foro Italico. “We feel it as our home. It is an unusual setting, for the public and for us who compete. We’re fresh from the World Cup in Baku and a little tired, but competing at home gives us strength. My goal is to win gold at Pietrangeli like Simone did last year”.