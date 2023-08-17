Preserving Paraguay’s Medicinal Herbs: The Need for Scientific Research and Sustainable Practices

EL PAÍS’s América Futura section is open for contributions on sustainable development. In Paraguay, one of the most deeply rooted customs is the use of medicinal herbs, known as pohã ñana in the native Guarani language. This practice, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is not sufficiently cared for and needs more scientific research and sustainable production.

Paraguay has hundreds of species of medicinal plants that are cheaper and have fewer side effects than conventional drugs. However, most of these plants have not been properly studied or validated through clinical trials. This lack of research has led to a disregard for traditional medicine and the valuable knowledge passed down through generations.

Derlis Ibarrola, head of the Pharmacology Department at the National University of Asunción, has been studying Paraguay’s medicinal plants for over 30 years. His research on the antihypertensive and diuretic effects of the ñuati pytã plant recently earned him the National Science Award. However, Ibarrola believes that traditional medicine is not given the recognition it deserves and that there is a lack of institutional support and interest in studying and preserving these plants.

One of the biggest concerns among researchers is the lack of sustainable production of medicinal plants in Paraguay. Most species are wild and some are even in danger of extinction. Researchers stress the importance of studying these plants before they are lost and promoting their cultivation to meet the demand for traditional medicine.

In Paraguay, many people make a living by collecting and selling medicinal herbs. Claudia, a 44-year-old woman, spends her nights in the “paseo de los yuyos” of the main municipal market, where she sells the herbs she collects. The market is especially crowded on August 1, the national day of pohã ñana, when special products are sold for the celebration. Most of the sellers are women, known as yuyeras, who have been involved in this business for generations. They believe in the power of natural medicine and have personal experiences with the healing properties of medicinal plants.

Despite the popularity and cultural significance of traditional medicine in Paraguay, there is still a lack of recognition and support for this practice. Researchers and sellers alike hope that more attention will be given to the study, preservation, and sustainable production of medicinal plants to improve healthcare and the country’s economy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

