Preserving roses is easier than you think! That’s how it works

One would probably prefer to conserve all the flowers from the garden and admire them for a long time to come. Fortunately, this is actually possible with some types of flowers – dried flowers, for example, last forever, while others can be pressed wonderfully. The ever-popular roses are also one of those flowers that can be made more durable, and there are a number of ways to do this. Everyone knows you can hang them upside down and dry them. But what other ways are there to preserve roses?

The classic: preserving roses by drying them

The classic and the least complex method is probably hanging. But while it’s also the most well-known, not everyone gets it right. How exactly can you dry and preserve roses?

Remove the leaves from the stems.

Tie rubber or string around the rose stem. You can dry up to 10 roses at a time and together. Alternatively, you can stretch string and hang each rose individually, which would be even better.

Find a suitable place to dry: It should be dark (so that the colors don’t fade from sunlight, for example), dry and well ventilated.

Hang the flower or bouquet as freely as possible.

Leave them alone to dry. This can take anywhere from 10 to 30 days, depending on the type of rose, the amount of flowers and the air conditions in the drying room.

A rustling sound indicates that the flowers are sufficiently dry.

Rose heads dry in the oven

If you want to make potpourri or preserve the rose petals, you can also let the roses dry in the oven. To do this, cut off the stems and spread the flower heads on a baking rack covered with newspaper. Heat the oven to 50 or a maximum of 60 degrees and let the flowers “bake” for several hours. You can also preserve whole roses in this way. But since the flowers lie flat, they would flatten out on one side, which doesn’t look very nice.

Preserve dried roses with hairspray

And how to preserve roses for a long time after drying them? Dried roses really do last a long time. However, you can extend the duration even more by spraying it with hairspray. To do this, simply take each flower individually, hold the hairspray at a reasonable distance (as you did with the hair) and seal the flower head from all sides. When preserving roses with hairspray, it is important not to hold the spray can too close, otherwise the polish will liquify and form drips on the rose.

Preserve roses by freezing

It is indeed possible to preserve roses by freezing them, but it makes little sense. The reason for this is that in this case it only looks fresh as long as it is actually frozen. Once thawed, it wilts immediately. Would you like to try it anyway? Spray them with water while they’re still fresh and pop them in the freezer right away. This does not work with flowers that have already been dried, or it is more difficult and it would be absolutely unnecessary to additionally freeze a flower that has already been preserved.

You can use this technique, for example, if you want to preserve roses for a cake. Only remove the flowers when you are about to serve the cake.

Preserve fresh roses with the help of different materials

How can roses be preserved other than drying or freezing? There are materials that have preservative properties and are suitable:

Use wax from a candle

Did you know you can grow roses? Using wax is simple and effective. How exactly you proceed and what you should consider if you want to preserve roses with wax can be found in our article on the subject.

Preserve fresh roses with glycerin

This is also a common method for fresh rose petals. It is best to buy glycerine in the pharmacy. How to then preserve the roses with glycerin:

Mix the remedy in a glass or a suitable vase with water in a ratio of 1:2.

Cut the flower stalks at an angle, as if you are going to put them in a vase.

Put the flowers in the prepared vessel and leave them like this for several days.

What happens? The flower absorbs the liquid. As always, the water from the flower evaporates over time, while the glycerin remains in the flower and sustains it. Your project is complete when droplets emerge from the petals. You will be amazed at how good your preserved rose looks.

Salt or sugar as simple home remedies

Preserve roses with sugar:

Boil a syrup from 1 kg of sugar and a liter of water. Feel free to make a smaller batch by decreasing the quantities evenly.

Take the flower and dip the flower head in the syrup. Turn a few times to make sure the syrup covers everything.

The task will be easier if you use a narrower, taller container that’s better for submerging the rose.

Then let the syrup dry.

If you want to make the rose blossom even prettier, you can sprinkle it with a little granulated sugar while the syrup is still liquid. This makes the whole thing look more glamorous or as if it were covered with ice crystals.

Preserve Roses Salt:

Pour a layer of salt into a sealable container.

Put the rose inside.

Cover them with more salt. It should be completely covered at the end.

Seal the container and let it sit for two or three weeks. The salt pulls the moisture out of the flower.

Learn how to use silica gel here.