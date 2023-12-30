Home » PRESIDENT – Feta President DOP 200g
PRESIDENT – Feta President DOP 200g

Brand name: PRESIDENT

Name: Feta President DOP 200g

Reason for reporting: Recall due to microbiological risk

Publication date: December 29, 2023

Recall model PRESIDENT – Feta President DOP 200g

