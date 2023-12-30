6
Brand name: PRESIDENT
Name: Feta President DOP 200g
Reason for reporting: Recall due to microbiological risk
Publication date: December 29, 2023
Documentation
Recall model PRESIDENT – Feta President DOP 200g
(198.1 Kb)
Brand name: PRESIDENT
Name: Feta President DOP 200g
Reason for reporting: Recall due to microbiological risk
Publication date: December 29, 2023
Documentation
Recall model PRESIDENT – Feta President DOP 200g
29-12-2023 – PDF
(198.1 Kb)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More