Home » President Milei Implements Major Changes to National Health System: What You Need to Know
Health

President Milei Implements Major Changes to National Health System: What You Need to Know

by admin
President Milei Implements Major Changes to National Health System: What You Need to Know

President Javier Milei has announced significant changes to the national health system that are laid out in the most recent DNU. The modifications include alterations to the regulatory framework of prepaid medicine and social works, the elimination of price restrictions on the prepaid industry, and the incorporation of prepaid medicine companies into the social work regime. This is a significant change, as it allows each member to choose to which company all of their contributions go, without going through a social work intermediary.

In addition to these changes, the establishment of electronic prescriptions to streamline the service and minimize costs, as well as modifications to the regime of pharmaceutical companies to promote competition and reduce costs, have been outlined. The overarching goal of these changes is to reduce the costs of benefits and ultimately benefit the population at large.

The DNU also aims to increase market competitiveness by reformulating the law on medicines and prescriptions and migrating to electronic prescriptions. It also seeks to reduce the cost of medicines, facilitate their use and access, and achieve better development of pharmaceutical activity.

Further details on the changes to the regulatory framework for prepaid medicine have been presented. The DNU eliminates several points from the original law, transferring the authority to set minimum mandatory tariffs or regulate contract models from the enforcement authority to prepaid medicine companies themselves.

Investigations into the effects and implications of these changes are ongoing. This is a developing news story.

See also  The latest browser rankings! Chrome still dominates half of the sky, but Edge hasn’t picked up IE’s lost users

You may also like

words that kill. by Daniela Fracchiolla and Silva...

DIASYS DIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS GMBH – UREA FS

Stroke, these are the symptoms that many underestimate:...

Social food on the Christmas plate

Research Points to Cause of Parkinson’s Disease and...

Brignola Satinè 250 and 500 ml

Is a vegan diet bad for your health?...

Covid, 4 billion worth of vaccines was thrown...

The Importance of Early Diagnosis and Treatment for...

Prettau herb meadow – Sciroppo all heritage mountaineers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy