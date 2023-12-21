President Milei Implements Major Changes to National Health System: What You Need to Know

President Javier Milei has announced significant changes to the national health system that are laid out in the most recent DNU. The modifications include alterations to the regulatory framework of prepaid medicine and social works, the elimination of price restrictions on the prepaid industry, and the incorporation of prepaid medicine companies into the social work regime. This is a significant change, as it allows each member to choose to which company all of their contributions go, without going through a social work intermediary.

In addition to these changes, the establishment of electronic prescriptions to streamline the service and minimize costs, as well as modifications to the regime of pharmaceutical companies to promote competition and reduce costs, have been outlined. The overarching goal of these changes is to reduce the costs of benefits and ultimately benefit the population at large.

The DNU also aims to increase market competitiveness by reformulating the law on medicines and prescriptions and migrating to electronic prescriptions. It also seeks to reduce the cost of medicines, facilitate their use and access, and achieve better development of pharmaceutical activity.

Further details on the changes to the regulatory framework for prepaid medicine have been presented. The DNU eliminates several points from the original law, transferring the authority to set minimum mandatory tariffs or regulate contract models from the enforcement authority to prepaid medicine companies themselves.

Investigations into the effects and implications of these changes are ongoing. This is a developing news story.

Share this: Facebook

X

