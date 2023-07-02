Presidential Candidate Proposes 20,000 Euro Scholarship to Tackle Inequality in Higher Education

Title: Presidential Candidate Yolanda Díaz Proposes 20,000 Euro Scholarship for Young People to Address Inequality

Subtitle: Scholarship to Cover Medicine and Nursing Degrees at Spanish Public Universities

The candidate for the Presidency of the Government for Sumar, Yolanda Díaz, has suggested a bold solution to combat inequality. During an interview with The World newspaper, Díaz revealed her proposal to provide a 20,000 euro scholarship to young people upon reaching the age of 18. The aim of this initiative is to encourage young individuals to pursue higher education or entrepreneurial ventures and thereby curb inequality in Spain.

As the Second Vice President of the Government and the Minister of Labor, Díaz believes that this measure will address Spain’s main problem, which is inequality. The scholarship would ensure that every young person, upon turning 18, has access to this financial aid. It aims to alleviate the burden of educational expenses and foster equal opportunities for all.

With an investment of 20,000 euros, the scholarship would cover the costs associated with studying Medicine at a Spanish public university, including tuition fees for a complete degree as well as a master’s degree. In Spain, the average registration fee for a Medicine degree is approximately 1,220 euros, resulting in a total cost of around 7,320 euros if the student enrolls in each subject once. The maximum cost for the degree is estimated to be around 9,400 euros in the country.

The regional disparities in tuition fees add to the financial burden of prospective healthcare students. Catalonia takes the lead as the autonomous community with the highest rates, charging 27.67 euros per credit for studying Medicine, equating to a little over 1,600 euros for the base registration. In total, the cost of studying Medicine in Catalonia could amount to approximately 10,000 euros. The Community of Madrid follows closely behind, with an annual base price of 1,568 euros, totaling 9,410 euros for six years.

Furthermore, the scholarship proposed by Díaz can also be utilized to pursue a master’s degree, which can cost up to 8,500 euros, according to the prices at the Complutense University of Madrid.

The Sumar scholarship initiative would not only benefit those studying Medicine but also those pursuing a Nursing degree. Nursing is another expensive program at public universities, with the first registration averaging around 1,174 euros, resulting in a cost of approximately 4,700 euros for the base registration alone. Therefore, the scholarship would also support individuals seeking to become accredited nurses.

It is important to note that although the information contained in this article may include statements, data, or notes from health institutions or professionals, it has been edited and prepared by journalists. Readers are advised to consult with healthcare professionals for any specific health-related inquiries.

With such a significant proposal to combat inequality and alleviate the financial burden of higher education, Yolanda Díaz has presented an ambitious plan that has the potential to transform the lives of young people and contribute to a more equitable future for Spain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

