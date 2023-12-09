Press invitation: Berlin’s Senator for Nursing Dr. Ina Czyborra celebrates “The Best in Care” on December 12, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023, 8:58 a.m

In the past few weeks, the trainees of the first year of general nursing training have graduated. The Senate Department for Science, Health and Care would like to celebrate with the best of Berlin’s class on December 12, 2023 from 6 p.m. in the ballroom of the Red Town Hall. The respective school management and practical instructors are also invited to the festive event. Berlin’s Senator for Nursing Dr. On this evening, Ina Czyborra would like to personally thank these pioneers of the new nursing education and honor the best of the first graduating class.

Media and journalists are cordially invited to this evening. Come talk to the “best in nursing” and those responsible for the Senate Department for Science, Health and Nursing.

Ceremony “The Best in Care”

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Admission from 5:30 p.m. at the main entrance of the Red Town Hall, Rathausstraße 15

Start of the event: 6 p.m

With:

Dr. Ina Czyborra, Senator for Science, Health and Care

Ellen Haußdörfer, State Secretary for Health and Care

Donald Ilte, Head of Nursing Department

Please register by Monday, December 11, 2023, 12 p.m. at [email protected].

