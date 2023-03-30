German Medical Association

The 127th German Doctors’ Day, which will take place in Essen from May 16 to 19, 2023, comes at a challenging time. While the past three years were determined by the corona pandemic, this year the government and parliament are dedicating themselves to important structural reforms in the German health care system, including the announced Health Care Acts I and II, the realignment of hospital planning and remuneration, and emergency care. These and other topics will characterize both the opening event of the 127th German Doctors’ Day, in which Federal Health Minister Prof. Karl Lauterbach will also take part, and the plenary sessions of the Doctors’ Parliament.

Under the title “Freedom and Responsibility in the Medical Profession”, the Doctors’ Day also deals with the understanding of the medical profession and the challenges that the medical profession is confronted with. In a keynote speech, Peter Müller, judge of the second senate of the Federal Constitutional Court, will deal with the particular importance of free medical practice and medical self-administration for patient-oriented healthcare.

In another key topic, the members of the German Medical Association will work together with external speakers, including the North Rhine-Westphalian Education Minister Dorothee Feller, on promoting health literacy among children and young people.

16 to 19 May 2023 in Essen

opening

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m

Philharmonie Essen Conference Center

Huyssenallee 53, 45128 Essen

Working sessions (also as online stream)

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m

Wednesday May 17, 2023 09:00 to 12:00 and 13:00 to 18:00

Thursday, May 18, 2023 09:00 to 12:30 and 14:00 to 18:00

Friday May 19, 2023 9:00 a.m. to approx. 4:00 p.m

Congress Center East, East Entrance/Hall 7

Messeplatz 1, 45131 Essen

Press conferences (also as online stream)

Wednesday May 17, 2023about 12.00 p.m

Thursday, May 18, 2023about 12.30 p.m

Congress Center East, Entrance East/Saal Ruhr

Messeplatz 1, 45131 Essen

