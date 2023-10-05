Press invitation to the 5th German Rescue Service Day on October 6th – 7th, 2023 in the Congress Palais Kassel / The rescue service in Germany is on the verge of collapse

Kassel – A shortage of skilled workers and an increasing number of (unauthorized) emergency missions are the main cause of the increasingly scarce staffing of the emergency services. A clear distribution of tasks between emergency paramedics and emergency doctors always leads to tensions.

The pyramid process initiated ten years ago was actually intended to provide relief. It represents the recognized minimum standard of invasive measures that an emergency paramedic should learn and master during their training. Nevertheless, the permitted areas of activity for emergency paramedics, even within the same federal state, are sometimes so different that there can be no question of modern and patient-oriented emergency care. If in one district emergency paramedics are allowed to administer opiates and other widely agreed-upon emergency medications, in the neighboring district this may be reserved exclusively for emergency doctors.

This leads to dissatisfaction among emergency paramedics, to frequent unnecessary deployments of emergency doctors and to less standardization in procedures ultimately endangers patients.

At the German Emergency Services Day, which is taking place this year on October 6th and 7th in Kassel, the current situation in the emergency services and possible solutions will be discussed with those involved. In addition, it is also about a brand new study, published here for the first time, by the scientist Prof. Dr. Thomas Druyen on the rescue service of the future.

Further exciting topics and speakers can be found in the program: www.deutscher-rettungsdiensttag.de

As a representative of the press, we cordially invite you to the event – it goes without saying that you should take part for free. All that is required is one Registration in advance by email to: info@deutscher-rettungsdiensttag.de

For current interview or original audio requests, please contact:

Dr. Monika Degen

info@drdegenconsulting.de

0151/40031000

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

