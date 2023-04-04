ABDA Bundesvgg. German pharmacist associations

Berlin (ots)

For the first time since 2019, the economic forum of the German Association of Pharmacists (DAV) will take place in Berlin, where pharmacists, economists, lawyers and scientists will discuss the Industry Challenges will be discussed – from personnel recruitment to pharmaceutical services and health insurance financing to digitization.

With the political situation report, the pharmacy business report and the health policy discussion the participants will take a critical look at the traffic light coalition, which had made a lot of health policy plans after the 2021 federal elections. professor dr Alena Buyx from the Technical University of Munich will also speak about “The Ethics of the Digital”.

The fourth award of the German Pharmacy Awards (DAA) offers a worthy conclusion to the two-day DAV business forum. In the two categories “Modern Pharmacy” and “Pharmacy and Patient”, the winners are chosen under the patronage of the DAV patient representative Berend Groeneveld.

We would be happy to meet you personally on 25./26. April 2023 at the Hotel Scandic Berlin Potsdamer Platz, Gabriele-Tergit-Promenade 19, 10963 Berlin, to the DAV Economic Forum 2023. The Agenda and other details for the presentations and discussions are available at www.dav-wirtschaftsforum.de and www.abda.de

Press representatives can use the subject “Press accreditation DAV-Wirtschaftsforum 2023″ and your complete contact details (incl. editorial/medium and press card) by email to [email protected] to get a personal to receive a voucher code for accreditation.

dr Ursula Sellerberg, deputy press officer, 030 40004-134, [email protected]

