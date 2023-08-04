Home » Pressure drops (very frequent in summer): when should you worry?
It is not strange when it is very hot to feel more sluggish, due in some cases to the classic drop in blood pressure. In fact, high temperatures favor a decrease, which can be signaled in various ways. What are the telltale symptoms of low blood pressure? The most typical are tiredness, dizziness, muscle weakness, headache or some nausea. These are annoying ailments that can sometimes even be the prelude to fainting, especially if the sudden drop in blood pressure explains Alberto Cremonesi, head of the cardiovascular department of the Humanitas Gavazzeni Institute in Bergamo. In most cases, low blood pressure is linked to a physiological response of the body to certain stimuli, from the hottest temperature to fear. If episodes of hypotension are frequent, they could be the expression of an underlying disease such as thyroid dysfunction, diabetes, arrhythmias or dehydration following acute gastroenteritis. In particular, hypertensive subjects taking antihypertensive drugs may experience excessive reductions in blood pressure, especially in the summer.

