The average age of the population continues to increase, and with it the need for high-quality care services. Therefore, it is crucial for care providers to compete in this highly competitive market and attract the brightest minds. This is the only way they can ensure that they meet the needs of their patients and establish themselves as an indispensable factor in the care industry.

“The industry is increasingly characterized by bottlenecks and high rates of personnel turnover – in our day-to-day work we see how much pressure this puts on companies,” says Michael Moskal. He is a recruiting professional for care facilities and knows how companies find the right candidates and draw attention to themselves. In this article, he reveals three tips on how nursing companies can overtake the competition in the future and finally hire new specialists.

1. Create an attractive working environment

An attractive working environment is an important factor for many potential employees when deciding on an employer. Care companies should therefore ensure that their working environment is friendly and inviting – for example by attractively designing the common areas with plants, pictures or decorations. In addition, promoting teamwork and creating a collegial atmosphere can increase the sense of togetherness and motivation among employees. In addition, care facilities should also rely on modern technologies and progressive working methods in order to make the working environment as pleasant as possible for the employees.

2. Consider the needs of employees

In order to attract new skilled workers and keep them in the long term, care companies should also respond to the needs of their employees. This includes, for example, appreciative communication based on eye level. Employees should feel that their work is valued and recognized. An open corporate culture and transparent communication can help create a positive work environment and increase employee satisfaction. In addition, care companies should focus on working time arrangements that enable employees to combine family and work.

It is also crucial that new employees receive systematic training from the start in order to feel at home in the care facility and build long-term loyalty. In the first few weeks in particular, new employees should be given the feeling that they have chosen the right employer. Because these weeks are decisive for whether a nurse wants to stay in the facility in the long term. A well thought-out training concept ensures that the care company knows exactly which steps the new employee is going through at all times and can adjust to new employees quickly and efficiently.

3. Build a strong employer brand

Last but not least, a strong employer brand is important in order to stand out from the competition as a care company and to retain skilled workers in the long term. A clear positioning as an employer that values ​​its employees and offers them good development opportunities can have a positive impact on the image of the care company. In addition, transparent communication and an open corporate culture create trust and promote employee commitment.

Social media such as Facebook, TikTok or Instagram should be used by nursing companies to convey their image to the outside world and present themselves as attractive employers. The importance of the profession should also be explained in that care companies address the social importance of care services.

All in all, a strong employer brand must be supported by a clear positioning, an appreciative corporate culture and communication that puts the needs of the employees in the foreground. This is the only way care companies can ensure that they attract the most talented people and retain them in the long term.

Conclusion

The competition for the best professionals in the care industry is fierce. Nursing companies should therefore ensure that they create an attractive working environment, take the needs of their employees into account and build a strong employer brand. With these measures, they can position themselves as an attractive employer and overtake the competition.

However, it is also important to emphasize that measures to attract skilled workers are not only relevant for new employees. The motivation and satisfaction of the employees already employed should not be neglected either. Because satisfied employees are not only more productive, but also better ambassadors of the company to the outside world.

