Prestigious recognition for Dr alessandro buddhadirector of the obstetrics-gynecology and gynecological oncology department of the “Pietro e Michele Ferrero” hospital in Verduno.

This is the certificateESGO Professional Recognition in gynaecological oncology‘“which was officially delivered on March 24th.

The recognition is awarded by an international multidisciplinary commission of gynecological oncological experts to members of international oncological societies who are at least 50 years of age and with at least 15 years of activity completely dedicated to oncological gynecology, as well as proven clinical, surgical and scientific experience of research.

“I am personally very honored and happy to have received this recognition – comments Dr. Buda – which certifies my experience, in the gynecological oncological field, born from the encounter with great teachers who trained me first as a doctor and curious researcher and then as a surgical oncologist, until my transfer here to Ferrero”.

The certificate was awarded to 114 doctors in Europe (see here).

“The certificate attests not only il mio expertise, – continues Buddha – but also the scientific career in the oncology field and last but not least the role of educator/teacher which I particularly care about: inspiring the new generations by giving them the experience gained and the good example in caring for the sick who rely on us is the challenge and the goal that guides all my days. Women must know that at the Verduno Hospital, they will find a multidisciplinary team that treats gynecological tumors at 360° with the highest levels of excellence, as required by international companies”.

In 2022, Ferrero’s Oncological Gynecology has significantly increased cancer cases, in particular, ovarian and cervical cancers, as Dr. Buda points out: “The goal is to become a center of excellence for increasingly complex oncological pathologies also thanks to the collaboration with the other divisions, in particular general surgery, vascular surgery, plastic surgery and urology. The hospital is now equipped for the care and medical and surgical treatment of all the more complex pathologies in the gynecological field in a multidisciplinary way”. Radiotherapy has been available and active since last year and intensive care is one of the most advanced in Piedmont. Finally, the Medical Oncology and the Pathological Anatomy service are of undisputed quality and a strong collaboration has been created in the discussion and management of oncological cases”.

The Oncological Gynecology division, thanks also to the support of the Alba Bra Hospital Foundation, in 2023 is also planning the creation of training for young doctors who will be able to take advantage of the dry lab training with the Storz pelvic training purchased by the Foundation itself to which we sincerely thank of all staff.

An international meeting will be held on 23 and 24 May in the hospital auditorium (complete program downloadable at the bottom of the article), which will see Ferrero attend some of the most important national and international exponents of Oncological Gynecology.

The same event will be preceded on May 10 by an educational day “waiting for the congress” : a webinar meeting entitled “SWe will not know the anatomy. Anatomy surgery endo and retroperitoneum in the isterectomy in simple pathology and in endometrial tumours” with live surgery and formal teaching sessions.