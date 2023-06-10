Prevent and fight HPV (Human papilloma virus)

PISA – PISA – Preventing and fighting HPV (Human papilloma virus): an international conference in the city of the tower. Prevent and fight HPV: how? Through screening programs, vaccination campaigns and increasingly innovative treatments, the result of research and study by experts who come back to meet after the covid period in Pisa in an international conference chaired by Dr. Laura DelBono.

Human papilloma virus is the most widespread sexually transmitted disease in the world, affecting about 80% of the sexually active population and causing 5% of all cancers worldwide. And it’s as old as man since it already struck at the time of Neanderthal Homo. To deal with it, an adequate medical approach is needed and also greater awareness of the pathology, perhaps little known by the most.

Del Bono: “Every year around 600,000 people worldwide are diagnosed with one of six identified types of HPV-related cancer; Cervical cancer alone is responsible for the deaths of over 300,000 women a year, a statistic – continues Del Bono – which is even more devastating because it is largely preventable. But timeliness, multidisciplinarity and an advanced level of development of the health system are needed. Otherwise, the disease can develop.”

Today, more than 1 million sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are acquired every day in the world, most of which are asymptomatic. And HPV is among them, even if today prevention has more weapons available. Meanwhile, it has now been demonstrated that the male sex constitutes the main biological reservoir of the papilloma virus. But the real challenge is to prevent it from causing more serious diseases.

And viruses unfortunately do. In Italy, 8.5% of tumors are of viral origin; in 2022 there were 390,700 new diagnoses of all cancers (205,000 in men and 185,700 in women). In 2020 there were 376,600 (194,700 in men and 181,900 in women).

These are alarming figures that photograph what represents a challenge for experts to face with an integrated approach, the result of the comparison between the top international experts who have made appointments in Pisa in the last few hours.

What the experts want to clarify right away is that HPV cancer is not only a female genital problem but represents a risk for everyone, although it is more frequent in some situations (in subjects with HIV-Human immunodeficiency virus, undergoing transplants, practice homosexual relationships or carriers of other infections or alterations of the intestinal bacterial flora).

Since 2015, a multidisciplinary path has been developed in the Pisan University Hospital that focuses on people with HPV infection and which ranges from prevention to diagnosis, to treatment options. The pandemic has not slowed or stopped these clinical activities.

Now, with the conference, the study and comparison activities will also resume.

The appointment in Pisa is part of the two days organized by the Tuscany Region to offer, to those who have not yet done so, the possibility of getting vaccinated against the papilloma virus, a preventive weapon against cervical cancer for women and of the genital mucous membranes of males (it can also cause infertility). The Region launches it together with the pediatricians. The opportunity for a free vaccine does not concern only girls but also boys (those born in 2006 onwards), aged eleven and over. And, according to the experts, the sooner you get vaccinated, the greater the immune response, numbers in hand. It is therefore advisable to get vaccinated against the papilloma virus. Vaccination is especially effective if performed before the onset of sexual activity.

Almost all cervical cancers, explain the conference speakers, are the consequence of infections of this particular sexually transmitted virus, HPV; and since the vaccine used in recent years is safe and protects against nine types of papilloma with an efficacy of 90-95 percent, they underline, thanks to good vaccination coverage, tumors of this type – which still cause over a thousand deaths in Italy per year – they could become very rare.

The conference in Pisa places the accent on the innovations and on the fundamental research projects for winning the HPV challenge. For this reason, the news released during the conference of the resources of the PNRR funds (approximately one million euros) was welcomed, which will be allocated to research on the subject with the creation of 4 ad hoc structures in Italy: 2 in the central south, 1 in the North and 1 in the Center and the one that will be based in central Italy will be hosted in Pisa.

Raising the level of awareness of the risks associated with HPV is one of the objectives of the Tuscany Region which has also planned a specific communication campaign for this purpose, in several languages ​​alongside a vaccination campaign spread over two different days, that of 9 and that of 10 June.

All eleven-year-old girls and boys and those who are still entitled to it on the basis of the regional vaccination calendar will be able to participate. On June 9, pediatricians organized openings in their clinics with a direct invitation sent to the parents of their patients in recent weeks.

On June 10, from 11 to 17, the boys, with their parents, will instead be able to go, without reservation, to twenty-three vaccination centers of the three Tuscan ASL companies. Those of the ASL center are San Salvi and Le Piagge in Florence, the district of Borgo San Lorenzo, the prevention department in Empoli, the district of Lastra a Signa, that of Pontassieve and the prevention departments of Pistoia and Prato: eight structures in all . In the ASL Toscana Sud Est ten will join: the vaccination center of Arezzo, the Bibbiena clinic, that of Cortona, the Gruccia hospital in Montevarchi, the Sansepolcro clinic, the prevention department of Siena, the vaccination clinic will be open of the hospitals gathered in Montepulciano, the district of Poggibonsi, the prevention department of Grosseto and the San Giovanni di Dio hospital in Orbetello.

There are five structures that can be contacted in the North West Tuscany Local Health Authority: the district of Avenza in Carrara, the vaccination clinic in Capannori, the public hygiene clinic in Pisa, Pontedera and Livorno.

The vaccine is free from the age of eleven up to twenty-six for girls born after 1993. If, when called for a Pap smear at twenty-five, a woman is not vaccinated as a child, she will be offered to do so at that time. For males, the free vaccine was introduced for those born from 2006 onwards. Also in this case the call is after turning eleven but only up to eighteen years of age to be completed: after this deadline, you can request to be vaccinated, but you will have to share the cost.

Meanwhile, the sculpture by the master Gianfranco Meggiato that stands out in Piazza dei Miracoli draws attention to the theme. The work was chosen for the poster of the event.

