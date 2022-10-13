Do you know that you can prevent autumn colds by eating these fruits? They are perfect and do nothing but good for your health – here’s what they are.

When we think of autumn and winter, we definitely think of the low temperatures that will be there, the hot chocolate and the plaid to wear, the different parties to come and so on.

But unfortunately, much more than in the summer, we must also pay attention to the ailments that we could get right this season. Surely we can help ourselves in some way: we can prevent the cold of these months by eating a few fruits very precise that they will be very good and will be able to be tasted with great pleasure. Let’s go and see what they are together.

You will finally be able to prevent colds by simply eating these fruits: here they are, you will not be able to do without them anymore

Fruit, whatever it is, is really delicious. Full of vitamins, fiber, water and minerals; allows us to have a much more regular, simple and wonderful lifestyle. Some fruits, however, are also able to prevent colds and seasonal ailments; we know that autumn and winter and above all the sudden change in temperature means that the cold can become our best friend in an instant.

So what are these fruits? First we find the persimmon: this fruit is really sweet, rich in vitamins A and C, it helps fight colds and any other seasonal ailments. It can be eaten without peel, in bites or with a teaspoon; it’s so sweet that it melts in your mouth.

To follow can not miss the orange eh mandarins: these two citrus fruits are truly delicious and wonderful. They too rich in vitamin C are able in every way to strengthen the immune system and above all to ensure that our body avoids catching a cold, increasing more and more antibodies and creating a wonderful barrier. We can eat everything about this too: in wedges, in juice and in desserts.

Continuing we find grapes. What better fruit, if not the latter, typical of this month? The small bunches will ensure that one will pull the other and in this way we will be able to have a very good feast, without feeling guilty, eating one grape at a time.

Still we continue with another fruit: the kiwi. Even the latter, being part of the citrus family, is able to prevent colds and any type of seasonal ailment. If you want, if you have different seasonal fruits, we can create a sort of fruit salad by combining more fruits together and creating something truly wonderful and delicious.

Finally, we conclude, with the chestnuts: when we talk about the latter we certainly do not place them in the category of fruit, but they are part of the latter and are delicious in any way they are cooked. Furthermore, in addition to goodness, they also manage to prevent seasonal ailments.