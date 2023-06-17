Prevent dehydration (dryness) in summer

After just a few days, dehydration can lead to serious health problems. This includes blood thickening, weakness, dizziness up to unconsciousness. With a persistent lack of water, the body is no longer able to sufficiently excrete substances that have to be excreted in the urine. The result is kidney and circulatory failure. Stress, the feeling of thirst that decreases with age, incontinence and a lack of habit are often the reasons why we don’t drink enough. If we feel thirsty, this already indicates a lack of liquid. Increased protein intake, sweating, fever, physical activity, dry air and diarrhea are factors that lead to an increased need for fluids.

In order to prevent dehydration (drying out), this must be covered by sufficient drinking. Dry mouth, rising body temperature, headache or sagging skin, and constipation are signs of dehydration. A daily fluid intake of at least 2.3 liters protects against this. The largest part, approx. 1.5 liters, should be taken in with drinks and the rest with food. Ideal thirst quenchers are mineral water, spritzers and unsweetened fruit and herbal teas. It is important to drink regularly throughout the day and not to replenish the fluid lost during the day in the evening. Creating a drinking plan is a good way to remind yourself to drink enough. It makes sense to provide the drinking quantities in the morning and to check them using the drinking plan.