In Germany alone, 30,000 people develop dementia every year. As a result, memory and concentration gradually decrease. The disease is considered incurable, but experts now agree that there are preventive strategies.

The American psychology professor Gary Small, for example, names four classic steps to prevent dementia

sports/exercise,

healthy eating,

Stress Avoidance and

Training of the mind (also through social contacts).

So what about a coupling of two of these points? This is where Canadian researchers come in. They investigated to what extent the so-called orienteering could be a preventive measure for dementia. In the running sport, several checkpoints are set in the terrain, which you have to find yourself with the help of a map and compass.

Effects of orienteering on the hippocampus examined

For the Study studied the effects of orienteering on the hippocampus. This region of the brain plays a crucial role in memory and spatial orientation, among other things. In Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia, nerve cells and nerve cell connections gradually die there and symptoms such as memory disorders, loss and orientation problems arise.

A total of 158 healthy and active adults between the ages of 18 and 87 with different levels of orienteering experience (none, medium, advanced and elite) were compared for the study. The participants had to fill out questionnaires for the study. Specifically, the researchers were concerned with the following:

allocentric space processing (navigation strategy through third-person perspective, relative to the environment)

egocentric spatial processing (navigation strategy through first-person perspective, relative to the body)

procedural space processing (navigation strategy by memorizing landmarks, not a map)

spatial memory (orientation statement: “In general, my navigational skills are better than most of my family/friends”)

episodic memory (orientation statement: “When I remember events, I remember many details”).

Orienteering as a “practical brain training system”

The result: Orienteering experts (intermediate and elite) reported greater use of allocentric and egocentric spatial processing and had better subjective spatial memory than control groups. Procedural spatial perception and episodic memory, on the other hand, were not rated significantly differently. This may initially come as a surprise, especially for episodic memory; the researchers see a possible explanation in the fact that all test subjects were physically active. What is considered a major factor in preventing dementia.

This study is a cross-sectional study; causality cannot be proven with this alone. Further studies are therefore necessary. “Nevertheless, the results suggest that orienteering is a viable brain training system to counteract age-related cognitive decline,” the researchers write.

In principle, the following applies: Sport and exercise are already an effective method of dementia prevention. The “linking of navigation-based tasks with movement” could reinforce this.

