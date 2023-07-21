Prevent dementia: That’s why you should train your memory at the age of 30

With age, not only does the body weaken, but often the mind as well. But don’t worry, you can train your head and stay fit for as long as possible. Read how to do this here.

With age, the mind and body often deteriorate. However, you can partially counteract this reduction – and you should start doing so at a young age. The geriatrician Johannes Trabert considers three things to be particularly good for preventing forgetfulness in old age.

Around 1.8 million people in Germany have dementia. Not only those affected, who suffer from reduced mental abilities and memory loss, but also their loved ones are hit hard by this disease.

The good news, however, is that there is a way to reduce the risk of dementia. Johannes Trabert is a geriatrician, neurologist and senior physician at the Agaplesion Markus Hospital in Frankfurt am Main. He also heads the junior research group “Young Geriatrics” of the German Society for Geriatrics (DGG).

In an interview with “Utopia”, he says which measures you should ideally take from the age of 30.

How much forgetfulness is actually normal?

Trabert emphasizes that a certain forgetfulness is normal. You have probably already experienced that you go into a room to get something. Then you arrived in the room and forgot what you originally wanted to get.

This does not yet represent a pathological forgetfulness, even if it may increase with age. Then one speaks only of a so-called forgetfulness of old age. This is caused by the degradation of certain brain regions. According to Trabert, this is quite normal in the aging process.

It only becomes ill when you get lost, as soon as you leave the apartment or forget your medication. As soon as forgetfulness has a strong impact on everyday life, this speaks for dementia.

What are the causes of dementia?

In the most common type of dementia, Alzheimer’s dementia, there are some genetic components that can cause the disease. However, many environmental factors also play a role. Other forms of dementia can be caused by strokes, for example. Risk factors include high blood pressure, smoking and lack of exercise.

Stay fit for a long time: You can do this for your memory

Genetic factors cannot be counteracted. But according to the geriatrician, studies show that there are measures that reduce forgetfulness in old age.

“It’s the same with mental fitness as with financial planning: It’s better to start early and invest moderately than invest a lot late,” says Trabert. Aging begins as early as the age of 30. From this point on, you should pay attention to these things:

Regular physical training: Trabert recommends at least three spot units of 30 minutes each per week. Dancing should also increase memory function. There is no routine in dancing. New choreographies and movement sequences are rehearsed each time, which can have a positive effect on memory.

Regular mental training: We used to learn telephone numbers and street names by heart. Today we have to resort to other brain teasers to stay mentally fit. The most important thing is to break out of the routine: Solve a crossword puzzle, do a Sudoku, brush your teeth with your left hand instead of your right hand.

Healthy eating: Trabert recommends eating lots of vegetables and following the Mediterranean diet, for example.

Social Exchange: Interaction with other people provides mental input, which strengthens mental fitness.

Anyone who is already integrating good habits into their lives at the age of 30 will find it even easier to eat healthy and stay fit at the age of 60. According to Trabert, endurance sports have been shown to have preventative effects on brain damage.

Vitamin B12 has an impact on mental fitness

So if you eat little meat, you should check your vitamin B12 level regularly and take food supplements if necessary.

According to the doctor, the most important factor for mental fitness is resilience, i.e. mental resilience. This ability describes how well you can deal with bad events. Resilience can be built up and improved through nutrition, sport and social contacts.

It is also important to have a purpose in life when it comes to mental fitness. It doesn’t matter where you find meaning, it can be at work, in hobbies or in a partnership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

