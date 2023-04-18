Prevent forgetfulness: You can keep your memory fit with simple exercises

Many people rely on electronic devices in everyday life. Telephone numbers are stored in the mobile phone and the navigation system takes you to the desired destination. A little training is good for the memory – and works extremely well with these exercises.

Do you know your partner’s phone number? Can you find your favorite lake without a navigation system? And can you remember all the ingredients on your shopping list?

More and more people rely on electronic devices to save important notes. But what if the cell phone battery is empty and you can’t quickly check which ingredients you wanted to buy?

With specific exercises you can give your brain a little boost. We will show you how you can easily train your memory and keep it fit.

Memorize phone numbers

Find a few phone numbers that you use frequently and memorize them. For the next call, refrain from clicking in the phone book and type in the number manually. You will soon have the most important numbers of your loved ones on screen – even without a mobile phone.

The same applies to passwords and PINs. From time to time, take the time to go through your accounts on the Internet and memorize the most important access data. Then clear your entire browsing history and re-enter the passwords you’ve remembered.

Mental arithmetic was particularly important in school, before pocket calculators made math lessons easier. Fast mental arithmetic can be very useful. Actively train your brain by recalculating your shopping lists, calculating your share yourself when you go to a restaurant or adding up the amount due for the ingredients in the shopping basket yourself.

Keep shopping list in mind

Shopping is not only perfect for arithmetic: try to memorize your shopping list before you go to the supermarket. Then, without the list, set off to shop. Can you remember all the ingredients? Compare the list with what you actually bought when you get home.

Forgo the sat nav

Do you like being guided by the navigation system? Why don’t you try it without: Look carefully at the route to the hardware store on the map beforehand and memorize the junctions. Pay attention to signs, prominent places or street names. Finding the right way is often not difficult even without a navigation system.

memorize birthdays

If you save all important dates and birthdays in your phone, these data will not reach the long-term memory and important birthdays will be forgotten. Try to prevent this: Take the time and write down all the birthdays on a piece of paper. Take this regularly to hand and memorize the days.

I know the face – but who was that again? If you have a job that requires you to know a lot of names, this is a perfect opportunity to train your brain: try to consciously memorize the names. The following help can be useful:

Ask if you didn’t understand the other person’s name correctly when you first met them.

Say the name out loud again. Terms are often easier to remember.

To be on the safe side, you can write down the name on a piece of paper after the conversation – many people find the visual representation of a name helpful in remembering it.

Ask where the name comes from. Terms that are consciously spoken about stick in the memory longer. Pleasant side effect: Your counterpart notices your interest, so you are better remembered.

Now you create mnemonic bridges: Link the name with the appearance of the other person or with people you know who have the same name.

A popular method for brain training are brain teasers such as sudokus, crossword or jigsaw puzzles. However, you should not only train your analytical thinking skills. In order to keep your memory fit in the long term, you should train and strengthen your brain again and again with creative and emotional methods.

put thoughts on paper

Do you remember how you used to write letters to your loved ones? Pick up pen and paper and get started: writing strengthens the ability to formulate and find words. Also, no lines squiggle under your spelling mistakes. And maybe you will make your counterpart particularly happy with it.

music can help

Music is a real miracle cure for the brain. When making music, you not only memorize tones, but also learn moves, melodies and rhythms. Both hemispheres of the brain are only trained through conscious listening, moving the fingers or reading the notes. Unmusical? Then you memorize a song lyrics and sing it in the shower.

learn languages

Learning an unknown language has many advantages: You can make yourself understood in another country and get to know another culture. And learning a foreign language is also useful for the brain: a study from Luxembourg showed in 2011 that it protects against memory loss if we can speak more than two languages ​​in our lives.

Sport helps the brain

Sport is not only good for your health, it also has a positive effect on the brain. For example, when playing with a ball, not only the muscles are used. The brain coordinates the movements and the interplay of throwing and catching has a positive effect on memory.

Surrounded by people

Friendships have a positive effect on the brain. So stay socially active and hang out with friends. Scientists from Florida State University researched a connection between loneliness and dementia: The risk of developing dementia increases by 40 percent when a person feels lonely, the study revealed.

Formative experiences in which you felt joy, sadness or anger are burned into your memory. This shows how closely connected the brain is to emotions. Strong feelings lead to certain experiences, such as weddings or funerals, being remembered. So let your feelings run free in everyday life.