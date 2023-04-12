Six million Germans suffer from osteoporosis. dr In an interview, Franziska Rubin explains how you can prevent the disease with the right diet and presents three recipes.

Around six million people in Germany have osteoporosis. It occurs because the body loses bone mass with age. It is therefore important to strengthen the bones, for example through the right diet. dr In “My healthiest 15-minute recipes – healing with food” (Becker Joest Volk Verlag), Franziska Rubin shows simple dishes that can promote our health.

In an interview with the news agency spot on news, the doctor explains which foods are particularly important for strong bones and presents three recipes.

What are the most common causes of osteoporosis?

Dr. A.S. Franziska Rubin: In principle, first of all the female gender, the age and the lack of hormones. Of course, men can also be affected, but usually later and not as often. Around 80 percent of patients are women. This is also because men have more muscle mass. The three most common reasons for osteoporosis are underweight, alcohol and smoking. Other risk factors include lack of exercise, lack of light and lack of calcium.

Can osteoporosis also affect younger people?

Dr. Rubin: There is, but it’s rare. You would have to do a lot wrong or not be able to move. But: Young people should act preventively. We have up to the age of 35 to build up our bones.

What is the best way to prevent the disease?

Dr. Rubin: Lots of exercise. Movement pulls on the bones and thereby encourages them to increase their build-up activity. Calcium is also important for strong bones. The right mineral water can help here: There are some varieties that contain up to 300 milligrams per liter. Light is just as important: we need vitamin D to store calcium in our bones. Just 15 minutes of sun a day helps, no matter what the season.

Calcium is mainly found in dairy products. Are milk, cheese and the like really as good for the bones as is generally claimed, or can they also be harmful?

Dr. Rubin: It is often the case that people cannot tolerate milk, but cheese is very good. Cheese also has a lot more calcium, hard cheeses like Parmesan are a real calcium banger. I believe that milk is not bad per se if you tolerate it well. However, fennel or broccoli, for example, contain more calcium than milk. And I doubt if you still have to drink a lot of milk as an adult.

What other foods do you recommend for strong bones?

Dr. Rubin: Many types of cabbage contain large amounts of calcium and are a good alternative for people who do not tolerate dairy well. In addition, sesame is extremely rich in calcium and should be integrated into everyday life here and there, for example in the form of tahini.

Honey Sesame Spread

Ingredients:

250 g Tahini (Sesame)

250 g Honig

Preparation:

Stir the tahini well to incorporate any oil that has settled to the surface. Mix with the honey in a large screw-top jar and close the jar – and you have a healthy, delicious spread with lots of calcium.

Spinach with figs, goat cheese, honey mustard and walnuts

Ingredients:

70 g baby spinach or young spinach

3 figs

125 g mild soft goat cheese (roll, with rind)

25 g walnut kernels

2 tbsp runny honey

1 EL Dijonsenf

Salt

black pepper from the mill

2 tbsp walnut or olive oil

Preparation:

For the salad, wash the spinach, spin dry and divide between two bowls. Wash and cut unpeeled figs into quarters or eighths. Cut the cheese into 2 cm thick slices. Arrange the figs and cheese on the spinach.

For the honey mustard, mix the honey and mustard with a little salt and pepper, then stir in the oil vigorously until a thick cream forms.

Drizzle the honey mustard over the salads, roughly chop the walnuts and sprinkle on top.

Kale Chickpea Curry

Ingredients:

1.5 tbsp coconut oil

75 chopped onions

200 g frozen kale

1-2 TL Currypulver

150 ml vegetable broth

1 can of chickpeas

200 ml coconut milk

Salt

20 g coconut chips

2 The price Chiliflocken

Preparation:

Heat coconut oil in a saucepan and sauté onions in it. Add the frozen kale, sauté for a minute, sprinkle with 1 teaspoon curry, then pour in the broth. Bring to the boil and simmer covered for 5 minutes.

Drain the chickpeas in a sieve, rinse as desired, drain, add to the saucepan with the coconut milk and stir. Simmer uncovered for another three to four minutes, then salt and add the remaining curry powder to taste.

Divide between bowls and sprinkle with coconut chips and chilli flakes.