Preventable deaths? Statements by the Government Commission on stroke treatment are not realistic / the medical associations and hospital society in North Rhine-Westphalia reject the presentation as technically incorrect

Düsseldorf – The presidents of the medical associations of North Rhine and Westphalia-Lippe (ÄkNo/ÄKWL) and the hospital association of North Rhine-Westphalia (KGNW) reject the claim of the federal government commission on stroke treatment as technically untenable and misleading. In its Fifth Opinion, the commission set up by the Federal Minister of Health stated that around 5,000 deaths nationwide could be avoided if patients with a stroke were treated immediately in a clinic with a stroke unit. In its analysis of billing data from the health insurance companies, the government commission not only ignores the expertise of the neurological specialists in the hospitals, it also obviously lacks detailed knowledge of the quality-assured structures of stroke treatment in the federal states, criticize the three Presidents Rudolf Henke (ÄkNo ), dr Johannes Albert Gehle (ÄKWL) and Ingo Morell (KGNW). “The long-established procedures for patients with a clearly diagnosable stroke ensure that they are taken immediately to a hospital with a stroke unit.”

The approach chosen by the Federal Government Commission does not allow any extensive conclusions, but rather comes up against elementary limits. Essentially, data from the health insurance funds was used, which was collected for billing purposes and then analyzed on the basis of historical findings from the years 2007-2017. The fact that only the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds, the Federal Association of AOK and the Scientific Institute of the AOK (WIdO) were consulted, but not the medical experts, puts the statement in a questionable light. ÄKNO, ÄKWL and KGNW complain that there is a lack of careful case-by-case analysis of the motives for stroke care outside of stroke units. Unfortunately, some patients arrive at the emergency room very late—too late. In these cases, rehabilitative measures guided the therapeutic action. A well-founded statement about stroke treatment in Germany can only be made if such factors are taken into account.

“Don’t stir up fears”

“We are already wondering what the intention is for such grossly simplifying statements that only stir up fears among patients. Doctors in the emergency services and in hospitals are portrayed as if they treated the people entrusted to them carelessly. The opposite is the case,” emphasizes KGNW President Ingo Morell. “Apparently the striking statement is more important for the quick headline than a technically appropriate scientific evaluation. If this is the basis for a transparent description of the quality of hospitals, which Federal Health Minister Professor Lauterbach announced, it does not itself meet the minimum requirements for quality or transparency of such statements.”

Rudolf Henke, President of the Medical Association of North Rhine, adds: “The fact is that all actors at federal and state level have the same goal. We want patients to be treated promptly where they can be helped in the best possible way and in accordance with the guidelines. There may be different ways to achieve the goal, which are now being negotiated in the federal-state working groups. However, if we are serious about the hospital reform and cooperation, then in external communication we should refrain from discrediting one way or the other as potentially dangerous for the population. This type of communication blocks the opportunity to jointly tackle a hospital reform and also unnecessarily unsettles patients.”

The President of the Medical Association of Westphalia-Lippe, Dr. Johannes Albert Gehle emphasizes: Certified stroke units are compared with “normal” departments. One relevant group is excluded from the analysis: the transfer of patients from “normal” departments to stroke units – i.e. precisely those patients in whom colleagues in hospitals without a stroke unit see a benefit for, for example, lysis treatment and there are no contraindications. The group of stroke patients in “normal” departments is thus reduced by the “good” risks. Then apples are compared to pears.”

Clear standards for stroke treatment

The medical directors of the emergency services in the federal states of Baden-Württemberg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and North Rhine-Westphalia have jointly formulated so-called “standard work instructions and treatment paths in the emergency services” and regularly adapt them to the current status of scientific guidelines. It is clearly stated there that any suspected stroke must be transported to a stroke unit. In this respect, every stroke identified or suspected by the rescue service is taken to a stroke unit in accordance with the guidelines. In addition, the hospital planning in North Rhine-Westphalia, which has been in force since 2013, stipulates that care associations must meet numerous structural requirements for stroke treatment. This concept will be further developed in the new NRW hospital planning based on performance groups. In this context, it is stipulated that stroke care is generally ensured across the board via neurologically managed stroke units, which must demonstrate extensive minimum qualitative requirements. The inclusion of internally managed stroke units or tele-stroke units is only considered in individual cases due to special constellations.

The scientific forecast by the Ministry of Labour, Health and Social Affairs (MAGS), based on the IST data for 2019, assumes that 57,405 treatment cases with a stroke will be needed in North Rhine-Westphalia. In the currently ongoing regional planning processes, it is becoming apparent that this supply requirement can be guaranteed by the 69 stroke units in NRW without any doubt and that there are even regional capacities that go beyond this. Of the stroke units currently listed in the assessment notice in NRW, 38 are listed as regional stroke units and 29 as national stroke units, two of which are listed as national comprehensive stroke units (source: German Stroke Society, as of June 15, 2023).

Key points of the government commission have long since been implemented in NRW

For the Presidents of ÄKNO, ÄKWL and KGNW, it is therefore clear that the core requirements of the Fifth Opinion of the Government Commission in NRW have already been implemented. The previously known considerations of the Federal Ministry of Health have therefore not led to any further improvement in stroke care. The three association representatives expressed concern that the government commission’s bold statements would unnecessarily burden the talks between the federal and state governments on common guidelines for hospital reform.

