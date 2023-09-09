Preventing and Treating Pediculosis: A Guide for Parents as Schools Reopen

Schools are about to reopen and with that comes the return of one of parents’ worst nightmares: pediculosis, also known as lice infestation. As children gather in schools or attend community settings such as nurseries, leisure centers, or sports clubs, the risk of catching lice increases. However, there is no need to panic as there are ways to prevent and treat this common problem.

Pediculosis is a condition caused by lice, parasites that survive by feeding on human blood, which they access by biting the scalp. One of the most common symptoms is severe itching, which occurs a few weeks after the first bite due to an allergic reaction to the insect’s saliva.

Certain individual characteristics, such as hair type or skin odor, make some children more susceptible to lice infestations. The best prevention method is constant monitoring. Lice can survive for approximately a month on one head but can only live for up to two days in the environment. While it may be difficult to spot adult insects if the infestation is not advanced, the eggs laid at the root of the hair are visible to the naked eye. These off-white eggs, measuring around 1 mm in length and oval in shape, can be found at the base of the neck and behind the ears. Regularly checking the scalp in natural light and using a magnifying glass and a comb with fine teeth is the most effective preventive measure against lice.

If lice are found on a child’s head, it is essential to use an insecticidal product to eliminate them immediately. Parents should also notify the school or nursery to limit the spread of lice. During rinsing, water and vinegar can be mixed to help eliminate the lice eggs, known as nits. It is important to treat siblings, family members, and anyone else in close contact with the child using lice shampoo. If the presence of eggs is not significant, insecticide treatment can be avoided by manually removing the nits with a comb. This process should be repeated every 3 or 4 days for at least 2 weeks.

While lice infestations are relatively harmless, constant attention is necessary. The best strategy to avoid an infestation is to carefully monitor the child’s hair and react immediately at the first signs of nits or parasites. By taking these precautions, parents can ensure a lice-free start to the school year.