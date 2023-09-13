Preventing future pandemics: LMU’s new microbiology building on campus…

Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich

Today, the LMU is opening the ultra-modern building for the Institute of Infectious Diseases and Zoonoses at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. The goal: to better research zoonoses and develop methods to combat their spread. On a usable area of ​​2,885 square meters, research laboratories, seminar rooms, offices and animal husbandry with very high safety standards offer optimal conditions for cutting-edge research

The coronavirus pandemic dominated the world for two years. But COVID-19 is not the only epidemic that has swept the globe in the past two decades alone. All so-called zoonoses have one thing in common: the pathogens commute between animals and people.

In order to be able to better research such zoonoses and develop methods to combat their spread, the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (LMU) is now opening the ultra-modern new building for the Institute for Infectious Medicine and Zoonoses (Microbiology) of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine on the Oberschleißheim campus. The new building is one of the central building blocks of the growing campus behind the northern city limits of Munich. Laboratories, offices and seminar rooms are housed on the three floors above ground. The building, designed by the Stuttgart office of bizer Architekten, has a usable area of ​​2,885 square meters including the basement floors.

Science Minister Markus Blume emphasizes: “Greatest knowledge about the smallest organisms: Microbiology is an important field of research for all of us. Bacteria, viruses, fungi – often not visible to the naked eye, but with gigantic effects on our lives. With the new ‘Institute for Infection Medicine and zoonoses’, we are creating optimal conditions for this important department in Oberschleissheim and are developing the largest veterinary faculty in Germany in a visionary way. The LMU receives the best of the best here: We have invested over 73 million euros in the technically highly complex building with very high safety standards.”

“We are very pleased that we can inaugurate the microbiology building in Oberschleißheim today,” says LMU President Professor Bernd Huber. “This new building is of great importance for the growing campus of the LMU Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and offers our scientists ideal conditions for their highly socially relevant research.”

“With its range of topics, the new institute ideally complements the research strategy of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine on the new campus,” says Reinhard Straubinger, Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. “Our activities in the field of veterinary medicine are shaped by the One Health strategy. Animal and human welfare can be viewed as two sides of the same coin.” Straubinger, who will be working in the new building with his chair for bacteriology and mycology, is researching bacterial pathogens that cause diseases in animals, but can also affect humans in a similar way.

Professor Gerd Sutter and his chair for virology have already moved into the building. Vaccine researcher Sutter has already developed a number of vaccines and is working in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO), among others, on a platform that will simplify and accelerate the development of vaccines. Both chairs were previously housed on the old campus of the LMU Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the English Garden.

However, before the latest research results from virology and bacteriology/mycology can be relevant to the clinic, they need validation in animal models. These very important research steps will take place in the animal husbandry facility of the new microbiology building in the future. This meets the highest safety standards and has been provided with a redundant technical infrastructure to prevent any danger to the environment. Such a combination of special laboratories for dealing with potentially infectious material and animal husbandry only exists in about a dozen locations throughout Germany. The special advantage: Bundling all research steps in one place enables the necessary research measures to be carried out quickly and safely. Once the system is established in the coming years, it should also be able to be used by other LMU research facilities and other institutions.

