Preventing rheumatism – is that possible? / Prevent the onset of the disease with medication…

Hands, fingers, toes, but also shoulders, knees and hip joints can be affected: an estimated 700,000 adults in this country suffer from rheumatoid arthritis. The cause is a misdirected immune reaction: cells of the immune system not only attack viruses or bacteria, but also joints. These swell, feel stiff for a long time in the morning and can become deformed or even destroyed without treatment. How nice it would be if a drug could stop the outbreak of the disease beforehand, as a study recently carried out with the rheumatism drug Abatacept suggests: “The idea is to block an immune reaction using Abatacept brilliant,” says Prof. Hendrik Schulze-Koops, head of the Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology Section at the Ludwig Maximilians University Hospital in Munich, in the health magazine “Apotheken Umschau”.

But the rheumatologist also recognizes a dark side. This active ingredient must not be administered to people who do not suffer from rheumatism outside of scientific studies – not even for prevention. Many more years of intensive testing are required, explains Schulze-Koops. “For me as a researcher this is extremely interesting, but as a doctor I see it as only a faint glimmer of hope for the next generation or the generation after that.”

Smoking promotes illness

The good news: Everyone can do a lot to ensure that the disease does not break out or is milder despite a genetic predisposition. Very important: don’t smoke, pay attention to a healthy diet, lose excess weight and avoid constant stress. These strategies all have a more or less regulating effect on the immune system and can thus have a positive influence on the development and progression of rheumatoid arthritis. Ultimately, the joint disease provides another reason to stop smoking in the new year. There is also evidence in scientific studies that smoking can also lead to rheumatism symptoms outside the joints and increase the risk of cardiovascular, metabolic, lung diseases and infections.

