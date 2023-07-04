Preventing Summer Swelling: Tips for a Lighter and Healthier Lifestyle

Title: Expert Tips to Avoid Swelling and Maintain a Healthy Gut During Summer

Subtitle: Learn how to adopt the right lifestyle to prevent bloating and keep your digestive system in check

In estate light it’s beautiful (and good for you). Here’s how to avoid swelling in the hot months by following the right lifestyle: your body and mind will thank you.

Tell me what you eat and I’ll tell you how bloated you’ll be. Our body, as we know, reacts in different ways depending on how we feed ourselves. There are foods, for example, that can make your stomach bloat, which isn’t pleasant at all, especially in the summer time. The weekly Newsweek spoke to nutrition expert Dr. Michelle Pearlman about the habits that it would be good to adopt in the coming weeks to prevent swelling. Here’s everything you need to know.

The keywords are “lightness” and “movement”. In the hottest weeks of the year, it is necessary to eat foods that are as nutritious as possible and as little “heavy” as possible, focusing above all on fruit and vegetables and drinking a lot, all possibly combined with healthy physical activity. Let’s see the expert’s suggestions.

What (not) to eat in the summer so as not to feel swollen and weighed down

To avoid the unpleasant sensation of bloating, a series of precautions must be taken starting from nutrition:

Attention to evening meals: Late dinner can promote stomach bloating. “During sleep, digestion slows down, and if we eat a large meal late, the food will hang around our stomachs because we won’t need as much energy,” says Dr. Pearlman.

Beware of Intermittent Fasting: The problem is not fasting itself, but the way we eat (the principle applies to all diets). “Try to eat when you have time to sit down and be mindful of your nutrition. Chew your food well to optimize digestion, avoid eating too much.”

Avoid certain foods and focus on others: You can safely go on asparagus, onions, nuts, and apples. Avoid beer, red and white wine, apple juice, milk.

Don’t forget about exercise: Exercise regularly to keep fit – it will also help you reduce stress.

Follow these tips, and you’ll keep your gut healthy for longer, but don’t delay – start today!

The intestine performs several important functions in the body: keeping it healthy is essential.

The intestine, we recall, performs several important functions in the body. It is linked to the central nervous system, heart health, and even the immune system. Keeping it healthy is key. And the good news is that we can do it without much effort. Fox News spoke to Abir Hamza-Goodacre, a nutritional therapist at Benenden Hospital in the UK, who dispenses five tips.

Follow a varied diet based on whole foods: People with a healthy intestinal system are those who eat a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables every day, explains Abir Hamza-Goodacre.

Focus on fermented foods: It can help increase the number of good bacteria, also known as probiotics, and also help the digestive system.

Watch out for stress: High levels of stress can be the cause of an unhealthy gut and lead to digestive problems as well.

Move: The increase in blood oxygen and body temperature that results from exercise creates the conditions in which good intestinal bacteria thrive.

No more artificial sweeteners: An unbalanced gut flora can lead to stomach upsets such as gas and bloating, involuntary weight changes, and constant fatigue.

Maintaining a healthy gut and preventing bloating are vital for overall well-being. By adopting these expert tips and making conscious choices in your diet and lifestyle, you can enjoy a comfortable and happy summer season.

