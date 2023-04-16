Prevention Act in the Bundestag

The aim is to prevent diseases before they even develop. Therefore, we must design the environment in which we live, learn and work in such a way that it supports health – in daycare, school, at work and in nursing homes. With the Prevention Act, we are now taking an important step towards more health promotion. This also includes improving vaccination protection. In the future, we must use all routine health check-ups to check vaccination protection. And when you are admitted to the day-care center, proof of medical vaccination advice must be presented. In the parliamentary deliberations on the Prevention Act, all options must be put on the table that will help protect more children and adults against dangerous infectious diseases. We need an open debate without blinkers. Because anyone who carelessly refuses a vaccination also endangers those who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons. Important measures are also being taken to close vaccination gaps at all ages.