Prevention against mosquitoes|Treatment of mosquito bites

Favorable climatic conditions in Germany can lead to a significant increase in mosquitoes in river valleys or standing bodies of water, which can become a real nuisance. But mosquitoes are also widespread outside of these endemic areas.

Who doesn’t know it, the nocturnal buzzing of the gnats, which cost the last nerve with the characteristic approach noise. If the animal has not been driven away or destroyed, you can be relatively sure that an attack is imminent. When mosquitoes have a choice, they seem to prefer certain people who give off a certain cocktail of body temperature, sweat, scents and attractants when it comes to their blood meal. The vernacular refers to this as “sweet blood”. Once it has landed on its victim, the mosquito chooses an area of ​​skin that is not very hairy and at the same time has a good blood supply. The actual puncture is not noticed by the victim. An injected anesthetic prevents the pain. An anticoagulant also released with the saliva provides the bloodsucker with an unhindered blood flow.

The tormenting itching only occurs after the mosquito has already turned away. The body’s own messenger substances are now released via an immediate allergic reaction, which leads to severe itching and occasionally to burning or pain. As a rule, the consequences of the sting event remain harmless. The wheal disappears with the itching and the spook is over. However, the skin changes can also persist for several days in the sense of a delayed allergic reaction.

The subsequent scratching can damage the integrity of the skin in such a way that bacterial germs, such as e.g. B. staphylocci, spread on the injured and thus temporarily weakened skin surface. In patients with a weakened immune system or in diabetics, a basically harmless sting event can result in a poorly healing wound that can persist for a long time. Patients with neurodermatitis are also particularly at risk, since their skin already has a 20-fold higher colonization with staphylocci than people with healthy skin.

The best treatment against mosquitoes is prevention. Fly screens offer some help, but are often impractical. A mosquito net is also good protection for children. During the day, the fly swatter helps if you can prepare yourself for the hunt. Of the various means for rubbing (repellents lat. repellere: ward off, drive away) z. B. the active ingredient Bayrepel recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). Electro vaporizers have also shown effectiveness. On the other hand, no success could be achieved with mosquito beepers.

Once the mosquito bites have set in and it is unbearably itchy for a long period of time, the itching can be quickly stopped with an antihistamine tablet, which incidentally also helps preventively. External means are hardly effective. In the case of progressive inflammation with reddening, scab formation or allergic itching, a dermatological examination and therapy is necessary. If one disregards the particularly burdened mosquito regions, the mosquitoes and their consequences can be effectively counteracted by suitable prevention or by medication therapy that may become necessary.

