On International Women’s Day, for Professor Lucio Fortunato the key word is prevention. “It is every day of the year, even more so today. It is essential to underline how important prevention is for health”, reiterates Professor Fortunato, director of the Complex Breast Operations Unit at the San Giovanni Addolorata hospital and president of the Prometeus Foundation. In particular, his attention is directed towards a theme that is unfortunately very topical and widespread among women: breast cancer. The center that he directs is the only one in Lazio, among the three in central-southern Italy, to have European certification. “Care and punctual checks are essential. Communication on screening needs to be improved, the message that reaches the outside needs to be remodulated: it must be made clear that they are safe, free and make women the protagonists”.

Professor Fortunato is also president of the Prometeus Foundation, established in 2001 to promote the development of training and research in the oncological field.

To do this, the Foundation has undertaken various initiatives, including through its own volunteer staff, precisely to address issues not conventionally treated for women diagnosed with breast cancer and to help them along a difficult path.

Among the proposals of the Foundation there are make-up laboratories (since 2010), dedicated to patients undergoing therapy in collaboration with the association La forza e il riso di Milano, the Banca della Parrucca, with which it is possible to receive on loan of wearing a wig for as long as it takes for a woman undergoing chemotherapy (in collaboration with Tricostarc Onlus). And then much attention is still paid to the Legal Desk, the Adopt a Researcher project, the Coro delle Belle Note and the Smile Project: that is, the donation of hair that will be used for wigs with real hair. A special activity, which has found wide acclaim, was the one that allowed two patients operated on for breast cancer to be guests in the Mediterranean Project during the 8-day navigation from Brindisi to Bari on the 2022 Route. The aim was to try to improve the state of psycho-emotional well-being of women who have had to face the disease, with the intention of involving patients in a complete therapeutic experience.