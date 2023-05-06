Prevention and protection of falls accidents in old age

DSL eV German Seniors’ League

Bonn (ots)

The risk of falling accidents increases with age. This is mainly due to age-related physical changes and health impairments. But not only does the risk of falling increase, the consequences of a fall are usually more serious and lengthy for older people. Not infrequently, a fall is the beginning of the need for care. It is all the more important to prevent falls by taking preventive measures. In addition to fall prevention, it is highly advisable to be secured in case the worst comes to the worst, so that e.g. B. rehabilitation and care are well organized and paid for. A new free senior citizens’ league brochure with accompanying website explains how the risk of falling can be sustainably reduced and how accidents can be secured.

prevent fall accidents

Many falls can be avoided if you eliminate the sources of falls in your home and improve your fitness and physical stability with physiotherapy or special physical training. Erhard Hackler, Executive Director of the German Seniors’ League, advises older people to have their risk of falling checked by a doctor at an early stage and to discuss options for health-related fall prevention.

Cover consequences of fall accidents

But not every fall or accident can be prevented. In addition to the health consequences, there may be unforeseen costs. For example for home care or the conversion to barrier-free living space. Older people are often faced with the problem that when they retire, there is no longer any statutory accident insurance cover. If you are also permanently impaired after an accident, the protection of compulsory nursing care insurance applies. However, depending on the degree of care granted, their benefits may not be sufficient, even together with the old-age pension. Even the health insurance usually does not fully cover the costs incurred. “There can therefore be significant financial gaps that private accident insurance can cover,” explains Dennis Bargende, Head of Accident Insurance at SIGNAL IDUNA.

Advice on insurance protection is the be-all and end-all

It therefore makes sense to take out private accident insurance, especially for pensioners with an increased risk of falling. Against the background of the personal situation, the services and tariffs of different insurance providers should first be compared. It is important to note which accidents are actually covered. For example, some insurance companies B. Accidents caused by heart attack, stroke or impaired consciousness are excluded. This could mean that there is no insurance claim if you fall due to an attack of vertigo. Equally delicate is the exclusion of accidents under the influence of medication. Many older people regularly take medications, often including those that increase the risk of falls. Such accidents should definitely be included in the insurance. “There is a large number of accident insurance companies and insurance options, so it’s not easy to keep track of things,” Bargende describes the situation: “That’s why, together with the German Senior Citizens’ League, we have created a guide with an accompanying website that uses sample calculations to provide comprehensive important information and offer suggestions.” Erhard Hackler recommends that you inform yourself well and have the details of the insurance benefits and contract requirements explained.

Free guide and website

The brochure “Fall accidents in old age – prevention and protection” can be ordered free of charge from the Deutsche Seniorenliga, Heilsbachstr. 32 in 53123 Bonn or on www.sturzunfaelle-vermeiden.de. There you can check your fall risk in an online test and download a checklist for more safety in the apartment.

Original content from: DSL eV Deutsche Seniorenliga, transmitted by news aktuell