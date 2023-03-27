In Italy one in two men develop a cancer over the course of life. On the occasion of Father’s Day, AIRC Foundation draw attention to cancers affecting men and on the importance of prevention through healthy lifestyle habits and early diagnosis.

THE NUMBERS OF CANCER AMONG MEN

In 2022 it was estimated about 205,000 new cases of cancer in the male population in Italy. In first place for the number of diagnoses is cancer prostate (40,500), followed by cancer al lung (29,300), from cancer to colon (26,000) and from cancer to bladder (23.300). 1

MEN LESS ATTENTIVE TO PREVENTION

The data indicates that the men they are generally less attentive to prevention compared to women, despite running a higher risk of getting sick of cancer. The National Screening Observatory has underlined in particular that, compared to women, men adhere to a lower percentage of the screening programs promoted by the National Health Service. According to estimates by AIOM, AIRTUM and PASSI, men consume fewer daily portions of fruit and vegetables, drink alcohol in a less controlled way and smoke more. Correcting these habits and practicing healthy behaviors could avoid the appearance of about one in three cancers.

THE APPEAL OF THE CHAMPION FRANCESCO ACERBI: “DO THE RECOMMENDED CHECKS”

“I was able to become a father after overcoming testicular cancer – says Francesco Acerbi, ambassador of the AIRC Foundation – I know how important it is to discover the disease in time, timely diagnosis has been a central aspect in my treatment path. I think it’s right in a beautiful moment like Father’s Day to remember the importance of prevention. All of us should take care of our health, it is essential to undergo the recommended checks and tests. Prevention also means doing very concrete things in everyday life: as a sportsman I want to remind you that healthy eating, regular physical activity and stopping smoking are crucial for our health“.

RESEARCH ADVANCES: EARLY DIAGNOSIS FOR PROSTATE CANCER

Along with prevention, early diagnosis it is essential to increase the chances of survival from prostate cancer. “The goal of my research group – he claims Massimo Lazzeri, AIRC researcher and urologist at the IRCCS Humanitas Clinical Institute from Milan – is to ensure the possibility of specific screening to ensure early diagnosis for men who have a high risk of developing prostate cancer. Familiarity plays a very important role in the onset of this tumor, but also some life habitslike smoking, they can significantly increase the risk”.

THE TESTIMONY OF SILVIO CURED FOR TESTICLE CANCER

Silvioborn in Puglia and Milanese by adoption, is father of two little girls. In 2018 she receives a diagnosis of testicular cancer, just in the period in which his wife Marina is pregnant with Ginevra, the youngest daughter. “It was hard at first, but now it’s been four years and I’m doing great, the disease seems to have passed. I just had my last visit and they told me that I still have to wait another year, after which I will be able to decrease the frequency of checks. I want to convey optimismyou must never give up”.

