(ANSA) – ROME, DECEMBER 20 – The care of women, from adolescence to old age, with prevention and treatment courses in a polyclinic which will have the task of coordinating specialists and services from various disciplines. The “Center for women’s health and well-being” will be born in Rome, a project promoted by the University La Sapienza and the Policlinico Umberto I, with the Atena Onlus foundation and in collaboration with the Italian League for the fight against tumors (Lilt) . The centre, presented today, will be a polyclinic located in the spaces of Palazzo Baleani, which can be accessed via a reception desk that can be reached by telephone or by going to the headquarters. Among the services offered there will be those for psychological well-being and nutritional health, but also for reproduction, pregnancy, menopause, the prevention and treatment of tumors and rare diseases. “The University – declares the rector of Sapienza Antonella Polimeni – makes the spaces of Palazzo Baleani available to host an integrated and multidisciplinary service aimed at providing all-round assistance, easily usable by women of all ages”. It will represent, specifies the director general of Umberto I Fabrizio d’Alba, “a virtuous model because it is able to systematize important pieces of the regional health system, with their network of ultra-specialized professionals and realities from the social world“.



“The Atena Foundation onlus – declares the president Carla Vittoria Cacace – was created in 2001 and after 20 years of volunteering Atena Donna was born. We make use of the professionalism of prestigious doctors who allow us to cover all aspects of the pathologies and which represent a wealth of skills in every field of health and research”. The new structure, “unique of its kind – concludes the president Lilt Francesco Schittulli – combines the commitment and skills of various realities in the social and health sector, representing a qualified contribution to the relaunch of cancer prevention to make up for lost time from 2020 due to Covid”. (HANDLE).

