Prevention and treatment of athlete’s foot

Athlete’s foot is caused by filamentous fungi (dermatophytes), which specifically affect skin, nails and hair, spread in the horny material and thus lead to a superficial infection.

The pathogens are transmitted from person to person via typical sources of infection such as swimming pools, showers, saunas, tanning studios and sports facilities as well as when buying shoes or in the changing room. Infection is possible wherever people walking barefoot can get infectious flakes of skin on the floor or on the feet of other people.

A weakened immune system, a warm, humid microclimate in sweaty or tight shoes, insufficient drying, especially in connection with poor evaporation through clothing such as unsuitable stockings, and foot malpositions with calluses and pressure points all have a positive effect.

Although skin fungi settle almost all over the body, they are particularly common on the feet. Athlete’s foot usually begins with softening of the skin between the toes. The disease is characterized by redness, weeping, scaling with itching up to white, swollen, thick layers of skin and deep, painful cracks. Small blisters often form on the side surfaces of the toes.

In addition to the clinical appearance, the microscopic detection of the fungus is decisive for the diagnosis. In the case of severe inflammation, this should first be treated with tanning baths or moist compresses. Only then can the actual pathogen be treated. The therapy is medicinal with antifungal agents, externally with a specific antifungal agent in the form of an ointment, cream or powder, internally by taking tablets.

To prevent athlete’s foot, keeping the spaces between the toes dry is of great importance. Before putting on stockings and shoes, the feet, especially the spaces between the toes, must be dried thoroughly. It is recommended to wear breathable and boilable cotton socks and change them every day, and the air-permeable shoes should not be too tight. As a further preventive measure, objects that spread pathogens, such as shoes and stockings, can be disinfected at regular intervals with an antifungal agent. Bathing shoes are recommended in public swimming pools, showers or saunas and everyone should use their own towels.

It is almost impossible to protect yourself from athlete’s foot, but you can prevent and treat it in a targeted manner, because a fungal attack on the nails is more than a cosmetic problem, it is a disease that should be treated with the help of a doctor. In principle, athlete’s foot shows no tendency to heal itself if left untreated. On the contrary. The athlete’s foot can spread and migrate along the toes towards the nail bed, where it can penetrate in different places. The result is discolored, thickened and scaly nails, in the final stage the nail is even completely destroyed by the fungus. Furthermore, fungal infestation is an entry point for further infections and is also easily transferable.

Other topics related to health and medicine

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

