Why is it important to do prevention at the table? Because the health consequences could also be very serious. Therefore it is essential to adopt healthy habits.

Prevention at the table, it is very important to do it because it affects our health. We are fine especially based on what we usually eat on a daily basis. And there are scientific studies and more specifically in the disciplines of nutrition that confirm this.

The more we eat healthy and natural foods, limiting industrial and packaged products, which are rich in added fats and additives, salts, artificial sugar and much more harmful. All these foods should be limited to the maximum and you should limit yourself to a few tastes every now and then.

An example of prevention at the table is the Mediterranean diet, which has been recognized for decades as the best there is. The same includes, as main meals, two portions of fresh fruit and vegetables in season, as a snack and as a snack.

At lunch pasta, bread, rice (and cereals for breakfast) better if wholemeal, with a daily consumption of milk and dairy products free or low in fat. And then three portions of olive oil, a 30 gram portion of dried fruit and herbs, spices, garlic and onions as a condiment.

Prevention at the table, what to eat to feel good

As a second course and for dinner there are white meat, eggs, oily fish, molluscs and crustaceans, and legumes. And there is also a weekly consumption of sweets, red meat, cured meats and sausages. Always in moderate quantities.

Because eating as many unhealthy foods as healthy and natural ones, in excessive quantities, has side effects on your health. They range from a feeling of bloating – which can happen as much with snacks and fried food as with vegetables – to being exposed to even serious pathologies in the event of recurrence over time of bad eating habits.

The serious pathologies that are directly involved with a bad diet concern the occurrence of:

tumors;

autoimmune diseases;

cardiovascular diseases;

type 2 diabetes;

obesity.

We have to pay attention to what we eat and also the quantities. We also remember to drink a lotwith an intake of at least two liters of water every day.

This thing helps us stay hydrated and promote the right exchange of liquids, as well as lose weight, because drinking lots of water also helps stimulate the metabolism.