Health

"Prevention is in everyone's hands"

“Prevention is in everyone’s hands”

«Prevention is in the hands of each of us. Healthy habits and behaviors could avoid the appearance of about one in three cases of cancer (source Airc, ed) and even more so, in the impact of an oncological disease it is important to follow a correct lifestyle». Thus Monica Giordano, director of Oncology of Asst Lariana and president of the Tullio Cairoli Oncological Reference Center association.

Nutrition, sport and mind-body practices are fundamental both in terms of prevention and following a treatment path. Important messages to spread among the population that’s why the association itself, together with the Endocrinology-Clinical Nutrition specialists of Asst Lariana, has organized a cycle of health promotion appointments. The meetings began last December 16 and will continue until March.

