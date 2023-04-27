Prevention, May 6 is Melanoma Day

Summer is coming and with it the desire to go to the beach and relax under the sun’s rays. But, like every year, it also becomes important to remember to protect our skin: in 2022 alone, it is estimated that there were over 12,000 new diagnoses of melanoma. For this reason, Melanoma Day will be celebrated throughout Italy on 6 May, with the aim of making the population aware of the prevention rules to be adopted against this serious form of skin cancer. Although less common than others, in fact, melanoma is very dangerous due to the speed with which it manages to spread to other organs, if not identified early.

The entities and associations involved

The entire month of May will therefore be dedicated to the prevention of skin cancer, with events organized by institutional bodies and the third sector, but also hospitals and individuals. Among these we remember the Melanoma Onlus Foundation of Naples, the Carolina Zani ETS Melanoma Foundation of Brescia, the Galliera Hospital Body of Genoa, the associations Insieme con il sole dentro of Bergamo, Piccoli Punti of Padua, Melanoma Day of Cassino, MelaVivo of Fiumicino, Flea in the ear of Chiavari and Valentina Careggio of Chivasso.

There will be dermatological visits, non-competitive walks and much more. Information on the May 6 event (which will be sponsored by the Melanoma Foundation, the Italian Melanoma Intergroup, the Italian Hospital Venereologists Dermatologists Association, the Italian Society of Medical, Surgical, Aesthetic Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases and the Dermopathic Institute of the Immaculate) can be found on the websites of the participants and institutions involved.