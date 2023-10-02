Prevention remains the most effective treatment to prevent the onset of cancer

“The first year has passed at the helm of the Ministry of Health and one of the first initiatives as minister was the campaign on cancer screening: the pandemic slowed down tests and diagnoses and a strong and immediate message was needed to encourage people not to put it off controls that are essential. Let us not forget, in fact, that prevention remains the most effective treatment for preventing the onset of cancer.” This was mentioned by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, at the presentation of the thirteenth edition of “Frecciarosa: prevention travels by train”, an initiative promoted by the IncontraDonna Foundation and by Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane with the patronage of the Ministry of Health and the Presidency of the Council of the Ministers.

“Today – he added – we kick off Pink October, the month dedicated to the prevention of breast cancer. As we know, breast cancer is the most frequent neoplasm in women: approximately one out of every three malignant tumors is breast cancer.”

The Minister then recalled the data from the National Screening Observatory referring to 2021 which shows a coverage level of 86%, corresponding to more than three and a half million women invited. Of these, on average only 56% participated, even with great regional variability. Furthermore, according to data from the PASSI 2021-2022 survey, one in 10 women in the 50-69 age group has never had a mammography exam and almost 20% report having had one done for over two years. It also appears that a good percentage of women undergo a mammogram outside of the dedicated programs organized by the local health authorities.

“It is well established – he stated – that the effectiveness of promoting screening increases if the ASL invitation is accompanied by the advice of your trusted doctor or a healthcare professional. For this reason, initiatives linked to the dissemination of correct information, through simple and immediate language, to accurate knowledge of the problems and to awareness-raising activities take on even more value and significance”.

“Frecciarosa: prevention travels by train!”

The IncontraDonna Foundation, non-profit organization that pursues the right to health and promotes cancer prevention, has organized the project since 2010 “Frecciarosa: prevention travels by train!” in collaboration with Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane and with the patronage of the Ministry of Health and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

The initiative has grown over the years and in 2023, from 2 to 30 Octoberthe Frecciarosa will report health messages with visits and consultancy on high-speed trainshasIntercity, the Regional and in the FrecciaLounge dedicated to the initiative.

Thanks also to the collaboration with the Lazio Region, this year the Frecciarosa has been enriched with free screening at the Ostiense Station in Rome where it will be positioned for 3 days, October 19-21a clinic to perform mammograms and ultrasounds for women aged 45-49, and make reservations for all 3 free regional screenings (breast, uterine cervix, colorectal).

The first Frecciarosa of October will be the Frecciarossa FR9587 of October 2, 2023 departing from Rome Termini for Naples at 3.00 pm and the initiative will end with the Regionale Veloce RV4725 of October 30th at 11.05am from Perugia to Rome Termini.

The initiative will affect all Italian regions, including the islands.

The LILT (Italian League for the Fight against Cancer) promotes the campaign LILT for WOMEN – Nastro Rosa to inform and raise awareness among women about the vital importance of breast cancer prevention.

