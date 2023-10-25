Prevention Saturdays Return to Forlì: Promoting Healthy Lifestyles and Vaccinations

FORLÌ PROMOTES HEALTHY LIVING WITH “PREVENTION SATURDAYS” INITIATIVE

Forlì, 24 October 2023 – The Public Health and Hygiene Service, in collaboration with the Municipality of Forlì, is organizing an initiative called “Prevention Saturdays” to promote healthy living among residents. The upcoming event will take place on Saturday 28 October at the Avis Headquarters – Sala Loreti in via G. della Torre 7 from 10am to 12pm.

The public meeting titled “The pleasure of moving” will focus on lifestyle and health, specifically on how to safely engage in physical activity through adapted motor activity. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and will have the opportunity to partake in practical activities under the supervision of an expert kinesiologist.

The initiative will continue with two more meetings in the following weeks. On November 25th, the meeting titled “Healthy eating & active breaks” will provide guidance on adopting a healthy eating plan. A dietician will be present to answer questions and provide support. On Saturday 16 December, the meeting will address “The role of physical activity in quitting tobacco smoking.”

All meetings are free and open to the public. For information and registration, interested individuals can email promosalute.fo@auslromagna.it or contact 3311371209.

In addition to the meetings, vaccination clinics will also be open on the same days at the Public Hygiene headquarters in via della Rocca 19, from 9 am to 12 pm. These clinics aim to promote compliance with recommended vaccinations, particularly for those born in 1957 who have not yet received the pneumococcal vaccine, girls born in 1998 who have not been vaccinated against human papillomavirus (HPV), individuals born between 1980 and 1989 who are not protected against measles, and those born in 1958 who are invited to be vaccinated against Herpes Zoster.

Booking for the clinics can be done via Cup and Cuptel (800002255). The vaccination status can also be verified on the electronic health record or requested by email at amministrazione.fo@auslromagna.it.

The health promotion and vaccination prevention initiatives will continue in 2024, with plans to expand the locations where vaccinations can be administered and offer a diverse range of activities aimed at promoting positive lifestyle changes.

Forlì is committed to improving the health and wellbeing of its residents through accessible and informative initiatives like “Prevention Saturdays.”

