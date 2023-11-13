Home » Prevenzione Serena: New Communication Campaign for Cancer Screening Program in Piedmont
Health

Prevenzione Serena: New Communication Campaign for Cancer Screening Program in Piedmont

by admin
Prevenzione Serena: New Communication Campaign for Cancer Screening Program in Piedmont

The Piedmontese cancer screening program, Prevenzione Serena, has launched a new communication campaign to promote its organized screening program. The program, which is sponsored by the Piedmont Region, the Oncology Network of Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta, and the Reference Center for Epidemiology and Oncology Prevention in Piedmont, aims to increase awareness and participation in cancer screenings.

Luigi Genesio Icardi, the regional health councilor of Piedmont, announced that Prevenzione Serena has fully recovered its pre-pandemic objectives, canceling waiting lists and ensuring that the program is free at all stages, from tests to treatment and follow-up. The program also boasts a high level of quality assurance and appropriateness of the courses.

Icardi also revealed that the screening protocols for breast, cervical, and colorectal cancers have been updated, with the introduction of new first-level tests, such as tests for occult blood in the stool and HPV (papilloma virus) for women aged 30 to 64 years. Additionally, the target age range for colorectal cancer screening has been brought forward from 58 years to 50 years.

The campaign’s slogan, “Choose quality too. Prevenzione Serena, my trusted screening,” emphasizes the value of the screening program. Massimo Aglietta, the coordinator of the oncology network of Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta, highlighted the program’s commitment to providing targeted and effective solutions for prevention and early diagnosis of breast, cervical, and colorectal cancer.

The launch of the new campaign is aimed at increasing the population’s adherence to cancer screenings in order to intercept the disease in its early stages and reduce mortality. Prevenzione Serena continues to be at the forefront of cancer prevention and early diagnosis, offering important resources and support to the community.

You may also like

The Path to Physical and Emotional Health: The...

First double transplant with intestinal microbiota and liver...

Do you often wake up with a headache?...

Measles, new variant in the Milan area that...

SpaceMIRA: The Surgical Robot Changing the Future of...

first two children in the world to have...

Kidneys, if you want to purify them, eat...

Angioedema, 10 patients recovered with gene therapy

‘Sudden death’, Navalny’s body disappears – ANSA Agency

“It hurts me not being able to put...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy