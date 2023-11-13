Prevenzione Serena: New Communication Campaign for Cancer Screening Program in Piedmont

The Piedmontese cancer screening program, Prevenzione Serena, has launched a new communication campaign to promote its organized screening program. The program, which is sponsored by the Piedmont Region, the Oncology Network of Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta, and the Reference Center for Epidemiology and Oncology Prevention in Piedmont, aims to increase awareness and participation in cancer screenings.

Luigi Genesio Icardi, the regional health councilor of Piedmont, announced that Prevenzione Serena has fully recovered its pre-pandemic objectives, canceling waiting lists and ensuring that the program is free at all stages, from tests to treatment and follow-up. The program also boasts a high level of quality assurance and appropriateness of the courses.

Icardi also revealed that the screening protocols for breast, cervical, and colorectal cancers have been updated, with the introduction of new first-level tests, such as tests for occult blood in the stool and HPV (papilloma virus) for women aged 30 to 64 years. Additionally, the target age range for colorectal cancer screening has been brought forward from 58 years to 50 years.

The campaign’s slogan, “Choose quality too. Prevenzione Serena, my trusted screening,” emphasizes the value of the screening program. Massimo Aglietta, the coordinator of the oncology network of Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta, highlighted the program’s commitment to providing targeted and effective solutions for prevention and early diagnosis of breast, cervical, and colorectal cancer.

The launch of the new campaign is aimed at increasing the population’s adherence to cancer screenings in order to intercept the disease in its early stages and reduce mortality. Prevenzione Serena continues to be at the forefront of cancer prevention and early diagnosis, offering important resources and support to the community.