August 5 is our first look at the latest Predator movie called Prey on Disney+, and you can read Gamereactor’s review here. The music in Prey might sound familiar, and that’s because it was done by Sarah Schachner, and it’s also in Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Her voice can be heard.

“Prey” director Dan Trachtenberg loved the music in “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla” so much that he wanted to hire a composer. Sarah Schachner’s work can also be heard in games like Assassin’s Creed: Unity and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla was recently updated with a free Roguelite game mode.

