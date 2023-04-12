Jeep is planning a new market strategy by offering compact SUVs with electric motors. Soon in Europe the new model already available in the USA.

After last year’s sharply rising numbers, the American brand Jeep aims to consolidate sales and conquer further market shares. New moves on the chessboard are planned for 2023 and the years to come automotive, also in view of the electrification process towards which all brands are inexorably moving. Jeep will make its way with the baby SUV Jeep Avenger, the new Wrangler and the Jeep Recon. The latter is a 100% electric model, with no possibility of opting for other types of engines, with a state-of-the-art four-wheel drive system.

In the company’s plans there is also a model destined not to go unnoticed. It is a compact luxury SUV, initially destined for North America and subsequently also on sale in Europe. It will be called Jeep Wagoneer Swill be smaller than its younger sister Wagoneer, will have an all-terrain four-wheel drive system and an estimated range of around 640 km.

The Jeep Wagoneer S electric SUV

The Jeep Wagoneer S is an electric SUV with a highly aerodynamic and captivating design, with a strongly reclined rear window that recalls that of a Coupe. At the rear it has a wing suspended about 40 centimeters from the roof, which helps to give it a sportier look and distinguishes it from the design of the Wagoneer with internal combustion engines. The bodywork also features other futuristic innovations, such as the absence of door handles which will instead be opened flush with the bodywork. The front is also new, with a revised front end, an innovative LED lighting system and a redesigned grille.

Compared to the current model, which boasts a length of 545 cm, the Jeep Wagoneer S will have significantly more compact dimensions for the European market. Landing in the Old Continent is not expected before the beginning of next year. Made on STLA Large platformideal for accommodating batteries up to 100 kWh, the Wagoneer S will have a range of almost 650 km and a delivery capacity of 600 hp, capable of burning 0-100 km/h in about three and a half seconds.

At the moment there is no other news about it, but it is easy to imagine that the interiors will be dedicated to luxury, comfort and technology, it will be equipped with Uconnect system based on Android, with latest generation wireless smartphone replication and connected services. For further details we will have to wait for the next few months.