Pride 2023, over 3 thousand rainbows at the Milan parade. The pd secretary Schlein: “Dangerous regression on rights”

“We ask the municipality of Milan to act urgently for its citizens who are us too, who are all of us and who return to transcribing our love in administrative acts”. It is the appeal that the representatives of the Rainbow Families launched from the Pride stage to the Municipality, after the stop imposed on the transcripts of the children of same-parent families.

A rainbow wave “long” over three thousand people colored Milan on Saturday afternoon. The rainbow wave of Pride 2023. «All of this calls for even more pride in continuing to fight for the full recognition of the rights of LGBT people. We are in danger of regression on rights, not only in Italy with this government, but also in Europe”. Thus the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein arriving at the Pride in Milan. «Seeing squares so involved in the Pride wave is a reason for hope, for pride, for continuing to move forward – she continued -. The Democratic Party will be in all the places where rights are defended and a law against hatred is being asked for”.

At the head of the Milan Pride 2023 procession, which started from Piazza Repubblica, the Rainbow Families with a “train” loaded with children, children of same-parent couples. “This Pride for us, this year, has an even more important meaning,” says the Lombard spokesperson for the Rainbow Families, Angela Diomede: yesterday the Court of Milan canceled the transcript of the son of a father couple.

Also present at Milano Pride are asexuals. “We’re not picky, we just don’t feel sexual attraction to anyone. You can put me in front of 100 beautiful models, but I wouldn’t relate to any of them», explains a young girl present at Milano Pride. In her hand she has a sign with the inscription: «I am asexual: for me you are all cute *, but I would not do any of you. I’m 22, found out I was asexual at 19, and up until that point I was lonely. There are many who have looked down on me over the years just because I’m not physically attracted to people. For me it doesn’t matter whether you are heterosexual, homosexual or non-binary, but we also want the right respect ». The girl then explained that among asexuals “there are also demisexuals who “feel attraction only after having also experienced an emotional involvement, but even in that case it is very subjective”.

“Love is not canceled in Court”: is the inscription that stands out on a banner posted by the Rainbow Families on their wagon. The reference is to the sentence of the Court of Milan which annulled the registration of a birth certificate of a child born to two fathers abroad with surrogate motherhood.

At the head of the procession is the little train that hosts homoparental families who from the Milanese event relaunch their battle for the recognition of their children, after yesterday’s sentence by the Milan court. In all there are about thirty floats, companies that support Pride but also political parties such as the Democratic Party, the 5 Star Movement, +Europe, the Italian Left, then there is the CGIL. On the bandwagon of the Democratic Party there are flyers with the inscription “If by chance the government falls, I’ll move a little further.” And Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is portrayed in another float as one of the protagonists of the TV series The Handmaid’s Tale, with the writing “Prejudice”. There are also ironic references to great literature. 150 years after the death of Alessandro Manzoni, a cart from Lecco, which is the initial setting of the Promessi Sposi, is dedicated to Renzo and Lucio.

From the Pride parade “we relaunch our battle because stepchild adoption has been declared an insufficient tool by the supreme international courts and we reiterate that we will not stop until our children are recognized at birth like all other Italian children”. Elena Mantovani, one of the founders of the Rainbow Families association, explained it on the sidelines of the Pride in Milan. “Even our children have the right to have their history and their family recognized,” she added. To achieve this goal we have written a law with the Lanford Network which provides for the recognition at birth of the children of same-parent couples, the revision of adoptions and egalitarian marriage. A law filed but which we doubt we will be able to get it taken into consideration by this parliament”. To Giorgia Meloni’s government we say “it’s time to wake up because families have changed and they can’t pretend we don’t exist”.

Article being updated…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

