Pride, live – Rome Pride, thousands take to the streets for rights: “This is where the resistance to the government starts. Anti-Roccella and Pro Vita choirs

20:27
Paola and Chiara: “Politics helps citizens to live without inequality”
“We expect politics to take care of the citizens. Politics must move to help citizens live well. It is not correct that there are disparity, everyone has the right to live a life that is the same for everyone. The institutions are here for that”. It is the appeal of Paola e Chiara from the head chariot of the Pride of Rome that they represented as godmothers. The pop duo made thousands of fans and demonstrators dance with their songs along the entire route of the procession from Piazza Repubblica to the Imperial Forums.
20:24
Even Rocco Casalino at Roma Pride
There was also Rocco Casalino at the party of the rights of Roma pride. The head of M5s communication took part in the demonstration that took place today in the capital between piazza della Repubblica and via dei Fori Imperiali.
20:23
Rome Pride: thousands dancing to “Furore” by Paola and Chiara, even Schlein in the front row
On the notes of Furore the godmothers of Roma Pride closed the procession. To dance to the songs of Paula and Claretogether with thousands of people, the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly slime and the exponent dem Marta Bonafoni. In Piazza Madonna di Loreto, under the Campidoglio, the procession ends thus: “Long live Pride and long live freedom. Now and always resistance.”
20:22
Waste and eggs thrown on the Fvg Pride procession in Pordenone
Eggs and garbage were thrown from some unidentified window of an apartment building Pordenoneas the procession passes by Fvg Pride. This was reported by the participants in the LGBTQIA+ pride parade themselves, who also documented the fact by taking photographs and shooting short videos. It is unclear whether eggs and rubbish hit the protesters, however no people were reported injured. Some people have reported the incident to the police, who have assured that investigations will be carried out to clarify the circumstances of the incident.
20:16
THE STORY OF THE DAY – Rome Pride, thousands take to the streets for the rights. At the procession Schlein, but also M5s, Iv and +Europe. Choirs against Roccella and Pro Vita
Rainbows and rights after the controversy. TO Roma thousands parade through the Pride 2023this year in a resistant version indeed “Queerresistence”, a colorful but militant party that in the enthusiastic gamble of the organizers brought to the street “one million people” (the police headquarters speak more modestly of 40 thousand present). Thirty-five wagons from Republic square have reached i Imperial Forumsaround the people of the Rainbow who from all over Italy reached the capital for an appointment preceded by the controversy over the support for the initiative first granted and then withdrawn by the Lazio region and also for the children’s transcripts born abroad from two pairs of mothers by the mayor Roberto Gualtieri.
“We are a millionnever seen so many people”, the organizers punctuated from the float that opened the procession to the tune of Festival e Long live love with the godmothers of this edition, the rainbow icons Paula and Clare. “From today the resistance of our community to this right, to this government and to Meloni starts – he says Mario Colamarinospokesperson for the event and president of the Mario Mieli club – What happened under the patronage of the Lazio region is yet another proof of how much this right is homophobic e scoundrel. It’s a shame”. Next to Mario Mieli, in the front row, mayor Gualtieri who got on the bandwagon of the organizers from where he also intoned Hello beautiful. “Rome is at the forefront of the battles to recognize everyone’s rights,” said the mayor. At the event also the secretary of the Pd, Elly slime: “The Democratic Party will always be in the places of protection and promotion of LGBTQ+ rights. From egalitarian marriagethe adoptions and the recognition of the children of same-parent couples. We are here because it is important and right to be there”. But for once the opposition front – which with a surge of generosity could even be defined as centre-left – is all united: from the alliance Left-Greens until Italy alive e Action. They are in the procession Alessandra Maiorino for the M5s, Maria Elena Boschi for the Renzians, the wagon of +Europa with above Emma Bonino e Riccardo Magi. Also parade one Venus Of Botticellithat of the claim “Open to wonder”, but in an LGBT+ version: wear a t-shirt with the writing “Open to love“.
Along the way, rainbow but also declined in the fuxia queer, many slogans to claim rights. The “privileged” target is the president of the Lazio Region Francesco Rocca which, however, also today he reiterated “di support LGBT+ rights“. “Long live Pride. Now it’s always resistance,” she yells to herself walking down to the Imperial Forums and again “- Rocca + Rocco”, backing vocals Russia e Roccellaand criticisms of Pro Life indicated as the “instigators” of the patronage denied by the Region.
The Pride wave has crossed not only Rome but also the rest of Italy. In addition to the procession in the capital, the rights parade also crossed eight other cities. Events ad Avellino, Wedge, Foggia, malice, Genova, Lecco, Messina e Pordenone (with the amusing slogan “Proudenone”). And also abroad: from The Angels a Kathmandu passing through Toulouse e Zagreb. “It is a day of great mobilization for our community – he explains Gabriel Piazzoni, general secretary of Arcigay -. These nine Pride, stage of a record season of the Wave Pride with over 50 savesare the best response to the ballet of some institutions, which show us the anguish of those who do not know which side to take”.
19:39
Police Headquarters: 40,000 people in the square in Rome
I am about 40 thousand people who are taking part in the Roma Pride 2023, according to data provided by the Police Headquarters. The procession left from Piazza della Repubblica to reach the Imperial Forums.
19:24
Imma Battaglia: “Today I am Battaglia Imma, always fight”
“I am today Battle Imma and not Imma Battaglia, always fight”. As Imma Battaglia, one of the leaders of the LGBT+ movement in Italy, at Rome Pride. Next to his inseparable companion Eva Grimaldi. “It makes us laugh” the lack of patronage of Region Lazio at Pride, “the institutions, in this case, and politics have lost a great opportunity to represent what their task is, politics must be interested in citizenship – he added – You are not suitable, we reject you, we do not even refer you to September, go back to elementary school”.
19:03
Ronzulli (Forza Italia): “The real intolerant are in the streets today”
“Hearing the slogans and declarations coming from gay pride, it clearly emerges how the truly intolerant are those in the streets today who attack the government and the majority only for thinking differently, not about the respect that must always be guaranteed to LGBTQ community, on which we all agree, but on surrogacy, a practice we consider aberrant. The words most used against the centre-right are ‘para-fascists’ and ‘squadristi’. To respond to these ranting accusations, it is enough to quote the statements made today at Sheet by the former Minister for Equal Opportunities, Anna Finocchiaro, who certainly cannot be defined as a dangerous nostalgia for the Fascist period: ‘Not all wishes are a right. My hostility is based on the fact that gestation for others is often aimed at the production of bodies destined for commercial exchange’. I don’t think there is any need to add anything else.” Thus, the president of the senators of Forza Italia, Lycia Rumble.
19:02
Rome Pride, the procession of demonstrators has arrived at the Colosseum
It has reached via Labicana, behind the Colosseumthe procession of Roma Pride. During the march, thousands of people accompanied the 34 floats that make up the colorful snake of the event. Many slogans in defense of the rights of the Lgbtqia+ community and those of mockery against the Lazio Region, which in recent days had granted then revoked the patronage of the demonstration. The itinerary above will end, after the Colosseum, in Via dei Fori Imperiali.