A pastor shares on YouTube that he thinks digital currency is very dangerous because he thinkscryptocurrencyIt is the “mark of the beast”, which means the end of the world is coming.

According to the Daily Star, a California pastor, Tom Hughes, recently posted a video on the church-run YouTube channel Hope For Our Times. In the video, he mentioned that the “mark of the beast” mentioned in the Bible’s Revelation has appeared. Because the Bible says that “no one shall buy or sell except that which is marked, or bears the name of the beast, or bears the number of the name of the beast.” Therefore, he believes that digital currency is “the mark of the beast.” He mentioned that the Federal Reserve had arranged a digital currency program, and in the video reminded members that “the end of the world is coming, and I hope you can all believe in Jesus.”

The pastor is reported to be pastoring the 412 Church in California. In addition to calling cryptocurrencies “the mark of the beast,” the church also encouraged members not to get vaccinated. The church’s official website mentions that because the Bible says “glorify the Lord with your body,” they don’t think it’s appropriate to administer an under-tested vaccine. The church’s website states that the Bible encourages Christians and Jews not to contaminate their bodies with unclean substances. Since vaccines have not been tested for safety, their use is against the will of God.

After the pastor released the video, many church members left messages to support the pastor’s views. Some people said, “It’s not just digital currency that gives people the mark of the beast. Vaccination is also the mark of the beast.” There are also many netizens who said that because they have believed in God, they will all be redeemed, and they are very happy to be able to witness the end of the day with their own eyes.

