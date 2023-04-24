Prigozhin and Putin’s army advances in Africa (and the Pentagon is struggling to counter it) – breaking latest news

In the 1980s the mummies of the Kremlin used the Cuban contingent and their “advisers” to support friendly regimes in Africa. Today Vladimir Putin owns the Wagner security company, which has long been engaged in a major “safari”.

New secret Pentagon documents posted online confirm what has been seen in recent years. Moscow – underline the rumors relaunched by Washington Post – she moved for placing its bases, it has given its support to African armies, it has maneuvered to create an anti-Western coalition. A goal expanded after the invasion of Ukraine, with repeated missions, the search for diplomatic banks – see South Africa – promises and aid.

There are a dozen countries where Prigozhin’s militiamen act – or try to do so – with presences of different consistency. They have taken root in Libya alongside General Haftar, the “lord” of Cyrenaica, an area that has become a formidable outpost, useful for projections beyond the Libyan borders. They ran to Mozambique, but they “busted” them with losses. It got better at Mali and Central Africatwo countries where the “firm” has conquered positions by exploiting the historical mistakes of France (and its withdrawal), the resentment towards the former colony, the serious socio-economic situation.

The Russians have had a great time. Prigozhin’s model is carried out in stages.

The first: they initiate contacts, find connections in hierarchies.

The second: they send mercenaries, expand the network of acquaintances, shore up the security forces unable to stand up to jihadists and guerrillas.

The third: stabilization, with a focus on the economy.

The fourth: intense propaganda action, with the diffusion of fake news, manipulations.